Must read! It is going to be Akshay Kumar VS Ajay Devgn in the month of October

MUMBAI : Upcoming movie of Akshay Kumar titled Ram Setu has been the talk of the town ever since the movie was \in the making, over the time we have seen a few glimpses of the movie and the look of the actor Akshay Kumar which are setting the social media on fire and had increased the excitement level of the fans all over the social media.

Recently the first look and teaser of the movie was dropped and it is already getting some amazing response from the fans, the movie Ram Setu is all set to hit the big screen on 25th October.

On the other hand, the upcoming movie of Ajay Devgn titled Thank God is also hitting the big screen at the same time just a day before. Movie Thank God has Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh in the leading role, and the trailer is already getting great love from the fans. The movie will release on 24th October just one day before the release of the movie Ram Setu.

There is a gap of just one day but it is another clash which Bollywood will face during the month of October as both the movies are going to see big releases during the Diwali.

No doubt both the movies have created a strong buzz all over the social media with their pictures posters and trailers, for which movie are you excited for Ram Setu or Thank God, do let us know in the comments section below.

