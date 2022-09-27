Must read! It is going to be Akshay Kumar VS Ajay Devgn in the month of October

Akshay Kumar is all set to hit the screen with the movie Ram Setu which will face a clash with Ajay Devgn starrer Thank God hitting at theatre one day before

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 09/27/2022 - 19:44
movie_image: 
Akshay Kumar VS Ajay Devgn

MUMBAI : Upcoming movie of Akshay Kumar titled Ram Setu has been the talk of the town ever since the movie was \in the making, over the time we have seen a few glimpses of the movie and the look of the actor Akshay Kumar which are setting the social media on fire and had increased the excitement level of the fans all over the social media.

Recently the first look and teaser of the movie was dropped and it is already getting some amazing response from the fans, the movie Ram Setu is all set to hit the big screen on 25th October.

On the other hand, the upcoming movie of Ajay Devgn titled Thank God is also hitting the big screen at the same time just a day before. Movie Thank God has Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh in the leading role, and the trailer is already getting great love from the fans. The movie will release on 24th October just one day before the release of the movie Ram Setu.

ALSO READ – EXCLUSIVE! Abhay Vakil to be seen in Parth Agarwal's directorial movie Bindaas

There is a gap of just one day but it is another clash which Bollywood will face during the month of October as both the movies are going to see big releases during the Diwali.

No doubt both the movies have created a strong buzz all over the social media with their pictures posters and trailers, for which movie are you excited for Ram Setu or Thank God, do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – Allu Arjun to commence shooting for Pushpa 2 in the mid of October!

Akshay Kumar Thank God Ram Setu Rakul Preet Ajay Devgn Bollywood clash Bollywood News Bollywood movies ott news OTT MOVIES BOLLYWOOD TREND Digital News South Movies SOUTH MOVIE NEWS TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 09/27/2022 - 19:44

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
OMG! WHAT is happening on the sets of Star Plus’ Banni Chow Home Delivery
MUMBAI : The TV show Banni Chow Home Delivery is gaining great attention and popularity. The story's premise is that...
Bigg Boss 16 : Kya Baat Hai! Check out the true friendships of Bigg Boss that lasted post the show going off-air
MUMBAI : The new season of Bigg Boss is around the corner and the fans are excited for the new season and are waiting...
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Karishma Tanna to enter the house as a villain along with Karan Kundra and Hina Khan and would play the game
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had fifteen...
Unbelievable! Ranveer Singh once refused to accept water from an air-hostess and the reason will leave you in splits
MUMBAI : Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Meanwhile a...
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Rashmika Mandanna to grace the show to promote her upcoming movie “Goodbye”
MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television. The trio of Krushna Abhishek,...
Must read! It is going to be Akshay Kumar VS Ajay Devgn in the month of October
MUMBAI : Upcoming movie of Akshay Kumar titled Ram Setu has been the talk of the town ever since the movie was \in the...
RECENT STORIES
Ranveer Singh
Unbelievable! Ranveer Singh once refused to accept water from an air-hostess and the reason will leave you in splits