Must Read! It’s a wrap for Shahrukh Khan’s Jawan, here is when the teaser will be out

One of the much awaited movies of 2023 Jawan which has Shahrukh Khan in the leading role, finally has been wrapped up the shoot, reportedly the teaser will be out on this day
MUMBAI:Shahrukh Khan is currently basking all the success and praises for the recently released movie Pathaan, we won't be wrong in saying that this your belongs to superstar Shahrukh Khan, after his successful run of Pathaan the fans are now eagerly looking forward to his another much awaited movie titled Jawan.

Movie Jawan which is directed by South mass director Atlee has been the talk of the town ever since the announcement video was out and we can see the movie is trending all over the Internet for different reasons and now the latest news about the movie Jawan is that the movie has finally wrapped up the shoot.

Yes you had right it is a wrap for the movie Jawan and soon we can expecte the teaser or the trailer of the movie, well there a many reports and ndews which are saying that first ever glimpse and the teaser of the movie Jawan will be released on the Eid along with the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Well if this news is true definitely it is good news for all the superstar Shahrukh Khan fans as we are eagerly looking forward to see the actor Shahrukh Khan once again in a never seen before action avatar in the upcoming movie Jawan.

How excited are you for the movie Jawan, do let us know in the comment section below.

Apart from super star Shahrukh Khan the movie also has Vijay Setupathi, who will be seen playing the negative character in the movie, lady superstar Nayanthara will be the leading lady of the movie, there are many repose which are saying that Thalapathi Vijay, Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt will be seen playing a special cameo in the movie.

