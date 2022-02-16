Must Read! It was a great experience to work with my dad in Sadak 2: Alia Bhatt opens up about working with Mahesh Bhatt

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt is leaving no stone unturned these days, as she is going all out to promote her latest film Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film has been the talk of the town from the time its trailer was launched. Alia Bhatt will be seen in the role of Gangubai who was a sex worker later turned into a politician. The actress was recently present during a media interaction, where she was questioned about the film and also how was her reaction to working with her father Mahesh Bhatt in the film Sadak 2.

During her interaction with the media, Alia Bhatt was asked, since Sadak 2 didn’t have any promotions as it was released on OTT at that time. Tell us how was your experience of working with your father Mahesh Bhatt. Alia Bhatt replied It was a great experience to work with my dad in Sadak 2. I had a blast with my dad working on that film. I know that the film was not loved by the audiences. But the film brought me so much closer to him just because of that I got to spend so much time with him.

She further added, I really cherish every moment I spend on the set with him. And now he has become like a cheerleader for me. He always was but now I give my script to him and ask him to give me his suggestions about the film.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and produced by Jayantilal Gada and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film also has Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, and Seema Pahwa play pivotal roles. Ajay Devgn features in an extended cameo appearance. The film will have its world premiere at 72nd Berlin International Film Festival to be held from 10 to 20 February 2022 and will release in theatres on 25th February 2022.

