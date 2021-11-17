Must Read! ‘It was the worst kiss in the history of cinema’: Saif Ali Khan on the kissing scene in Hum Tum

MUMBAI: Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji are popular names in B-town who have carved a niche for themselves by showcasing their talent in some wonderful movies.

The two looked back on their nearly two-decade long professional relationship, and had a laugh about how ‘uncomfortable’ they were during the kissing scene in the film Hum Tum. “It was the worst kiss in the history of cinema,” Saif said in a new video shared on the official YRF YouTube channel, to promote the actors’ new film, Bunty Aur Babli 2.

While the two were discussing when they first worked together, Rani asked, “Do you remember how scared we were to do the kissing shot?” Saif replied, “I remember how scared you were to do the kissing shot.” He continued with the story, “So, I arrived on set, and you were being extra nice to me that day, and you were saying, ‘How are you? How was the drive? What’s happening?’”

Saif further revealed that Rani then quietly asked him to tell people that he didn’t want to kiss her. Saif continued, as Rani laughed, “I said, ‘I can’t say that! My boss has told me, so I have to do it.’” Rani hesitated some more, before finally agreeing. Saif mimicked the grimace that Rani had on her face during the shot, while she laughed. “It was very uncomfortable,” she agreed.

Talking about Bunty Aur Babli 2, it is the sequel to the 2005 original, which starred Abhishek Bachchan opposite Rani, and was directed by Shaad Ali. The new film is all set to hit the theatres on November 19.

