Must Read! “Jab Main villain Banta hun….” This dialog reminds of SRK from Baazigar, Darr and others

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie Jawan which has Shahrukh Khan in the leading role is grabbing the attention of the fans, the movie which is directed by South director Atlee has some beautiful talents like Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover.

From quite a long period of time the fans were looking forward to the film glimpses of the movie Jawan and recently the prevue was out and it is getting a big Thumbs Up from the fans and audience, the prevue was full of action and it has shown the actor Shahrukh Khan in a never seen before avatar.

As we know there is a dialogue in the prevue where the actor says, “Jab Main Villain Banta Hoon na, to koi bhi Hero Mere Samne tik nahi pata” . Well this reminds us of superstar Shahrukh Khan in the villainous Avatar from the 90s.

How can we forget the negative characters of superstar Shahrukh Khan in the movies like Baazigar, Darr, Anjaam Ramjaane. It was a different era of superstar Shahrukh Khan and his negative character was more popular than any positive character in the same movie.

Indeed it was a treat to watch the actor performing the negative character especially in the movie Darr and we look forward to see what sort of grey character the actor has to play in the upcoming action thriller Jawan.

Jawan is all set to hit the big screen on 7th September.

