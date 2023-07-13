Must Read! “Jab Main villain Banta hun….” This dialog reminds of SRK from Baazigar, Darr and others

That trailer of the movie Jawan is getting a big Thumbs Up from the fans and audience and don't you think this particular line “Jab Main Villain Banta Hoon…..” gives a Goosebumps and remind us of negative characters of Shahrukh Khan from 90s
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 07/13/2023 - 10:00
movie_image: 
SRK

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie Jawan which has Shahrukh Khan in the leading role is grabbing the attention of the fans, the movie which is directed by South director Atlee has some beautiful talents like Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover.

From quite a long period of time the fans were looking forward to the film glimpses of the movie Jawan and recently the prevue was out and it is getting a big Thumbs Up from the fans and audience, the prevue was full of action and it has shown the actor Shahrukh Khan in a never seen before avatar.

As we know there is a dialogue in the prevue where the actor says, “Jab Main Villain Banta Hoon na, to koi bhi Hero Mere Samne tik nahi pata” . Well this reminds us of superstar Shahrukh Khan in the villainous Avatar from the 90s.

ALSO READ – (Wow! Check out the times Janhvi Kapoor looked sizzling in saree)

How can we forget the negative characters of superstar Shahrukh Khan in the movies like Baazigar, Darr, Anjaam Ramjaane. It was a different era of superstar Shahrukh Khan and his negative character was more popular than any positive character in the same movie.

Indeed it was a treat to watch the actor performing the negative character especially in the movie Darr and we look forward to see what sort of grey character the actor has to play in the upcoming action thriller Jawan.

How excited are you for the movie Jawan, and how did you like the prevue of the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

Jawan is all set to hit the big screen on 7th September.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ (Must Read! Jawan actress Ridhi Dogra reveals why she didn’t click a picture with Shah Rukh Khan on the sets)

Shah Rukh Khan JAWAN Atlee Nayanthara Vijay Sethupathi Deepika Padukone Priyamani Sanya Malhotra Sunil Grover Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 07/13/2023 - 10:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Exclusive! Manisha Rani becomes the new captain of the house
MUMBAI :Bigg Boss enters the fourth week and there is so much that has happened in the houseWe saw how the nomination...
EXCLUSIVE! Ishaan Dhawan on Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare's concept: I felt that I am not doing a mythological show but the feeling is the same
MUMBAI :Ishaan Dhawan is playing the lead role in Sony Sab's show Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare.The actor is seen as...
Anupamaa: OMG! Little Anu injures herself as she runs to stop Anupama from going; leaving Anuj in a dilemma
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Imlie: New Storm! Imlie and Atharva’s love story hit by another storm, Imlie and Kairi leave the house
MUMBAI :Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a huge turn post the...
Rab Se Hai Dua: OMG! Dua and Ammi mark their entry with a donkey
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Magic Moment! Ishaan goes on knees for Reeva
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Recent Stories
Here’s how much he charged for his upcoming film OMG2
Must Read! Akshay Kumar slashes his fees after recent string of flops? Here’s how much he charged for his upcoming film OMG2
Latest Video
Related Stories
Here’s how much he charged for his upcoming film OMG2
Must Read! Akshay Kumar slashes his fees after recent string of flops? Here’s how much he charged for his upcoming film OMG2
Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan
Exciting! Kiara Advani to be seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan
shares her weight loss journey and more
Kya Baat Hai! Alia Bhatt takes her fans to some amazing BTS glimpses of her film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, shares her weight loss journey and more
Jhumka
Trending Entertainment News For Today: What Jhumka getting a great response, Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday’s PDA and more
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
WOW! Netizens love ‘What Jhumka’ from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani; they say, “Amazing song... Karan Johar is best”
Jawan
Must Read! Jawan actress Ridhi Dogra reveals why she didn’t click a picture with Shah Rukh Khan on the sets