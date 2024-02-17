Must Read! Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet visit Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings be for the big day

Soon to get married couple Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet were spotted at the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai to seek blessing before their marriage
Jackky Bhagnani

MUMBAI: Indeed the couple that is the talk of the town is Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet, they have been grabbing the attention of the fans over the time with their rumors initially of dating later which was confirmed by them that they are dating each other, well now they are the talk of the town as they are going to get married in few days.

As we know the couple is going to get married on 21st February 2024, and this news has brought the wave of happines among the fans all over, the fans are not keeping calm but are waiting for the big day and to see the actress Rakul Preet in her bridal look, well now there is a video getting viral all over the internet where we see the couple Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet visited a temple in town to seek blessing.

Also read-  Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Really! Age difference between soon to be married couple

As we see Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet visit Siddhivinayak Temple in town to seek blessing before their big day, indeed they both are looking super cute together and are complimenting each other. Indeed these couples have brought smiles on our faces brightening our feeds, what are your views on this lovely couple and are you excited to see their wedding, do let us know in the comment section below.

Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani set to tie the knot on February 21 in Goa are going all out to ensure they have an eco-friendly wedding, according to sources.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read- Woah! Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani look stunning for their pre-wedding event, take a look

