Must Read! Jamie Lever imitates Asha Bhosle and reviews Animal, check out the Hilarious video

MUMBAI: Daughter of Johnny Lever, Jamie Lever is no doubt one of the most loved personalities all over internet, her videos over the time has created solid fan base who always looks forward to the new posts of the star, no doubt with her videos she has created a solid mark in the hearts and minds of the fans and no doubt we just love great expenses and her comedy timings.

As we know movie Animal is the talk of the town and we can see many people are sharing their point of view with regards to the movie, now there is a video where star Jamie Lever is imitating Asha Bhosle and reviewing the movie Animal.

Indeed this is one of the hilarious video coming from the side of the star Jamie Lever, earlier we have seen Jamie Lever imitating different Bollywood personalities and one of which Asha Bhosle is very much famous, we have seen Jamie Lever attracting the eyeballs of the fans with her great talent and indeed we always look forward to more of such videos.

Well, inspite so much of talent and getting so much of love we get to see less of the actress in movies and OTT series and definitely would love to see Jamie Lever in more of acting projects.

