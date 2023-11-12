Must Read! Jamie Lever imitates Asha Bhosle and reviews Animal, check out the Hilarious video

Daughter of Johnny Lever, Jamie Lever’s new video is getting viral where she is imitating Asha Bhosle and sharing the review of the movie Animal is the best thing on the internet, check out take out the video
movie_image: 
Jamie

MUMBAI: Daughter of Johnny Lever, Jamie Lever is no doubt one of the most loved personalities all over internet, her videos over the time has created solid fan base who always looks forward to the new posts of the star, no doubt with her videos she has created a solid mark in the hearts and minds of the fans and no doubt we just love great expenses and her comedy timings.

As we know movie Animal is the talk of the town and we can see many people are sharing their point of view with regards to the movie, now there is a video where star Jamie Lever is imitating Asha Bhosle and reviewing the movie Animal.

Indeed this is one of the hilarious video coming from the side of the star Jamie Lever, earlier we have seen Jamie Lever imitating different Bollywood personalities and one of which Asha Bhosle is very much famous, we have seen Jamie Lever attracting the eyeballs of the fans with her great talent and indeed we always look forward to more of such videos.

Also read - Revealed! Johny Lever’s daughter Jamie Lever opened up on how the comedy king motivated her for the tough journey in the world of entertainment

Well, inspite so much of talent and getting so much of love we get to see less of the actress in movies and OTT series and definitely would love to see Jamie Lever in more of acting projects.

What are your views on this video of Jamie Lever and do you really want to see her in movies and series, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read - Wow! Johnny Lever's daughter Jamie Lever is all set to amaze audiences in the drama movie Yaatris; Read on to know more

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 12/11/2023 - 15:26

