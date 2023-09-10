Must read! Janhvi Kapoor and rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Parihar caught at airport, are they off for vacation?

MUMBAI: With her amazing acting and her cuteness actress Janhvi Kapoor has been grabbing the attention of the fans and ruling the hearts of millions. She is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in acting space and the fans always look forward to the new posts of the actress.

Well over the time she has been spotted with Shikhar Parihar which is said to be her rumored boyfriend, well there no official conformation or announcement for the same but we have often seen them together. Having said that now this new video of Janhvi Kapoor along Shikhar Parihar is getting viral all over the internet as they were spotted at the airport together.

Indeed this video has grabbed our attention and can we say that these two rumored love birds as off for their vacation. Well the comments that is coming in are saying the same thing.

Well if this is true we shall look forward to see some great vacation pictures coming from the side of the actress Janhvi Kapoor.

What are your views on this rumored couple, do let us know in the comment section below.

