Must Read! Janhvi Kapoor or Khushi Kapoor, who is looking the hottest in bikini?

MUMBAI :Over the time with her amazing contribution and cuteness, actress Janhvi Kapoor has been grabbing attention of the fans. She is one such name who is not only known for her talent, but also for sizzling looks.

She has been blessing the internet over the time with pictures which are raising temperatures all over the internet. She is a perfect combination of hotness and cuteness.

On the other hand, her sister, Khushi Kapoor is all set to make her acting debut with upcoming movie The Archies. She is no less than anyone when it comes to defining hotness and these latest bikini pictures. The soon-to-be actress Khushi Kapoor is grabbing attention of the fans.

Also read – Must Read! Kajol gives a clarification on her statement about political leaders, “I was merely making a point...”

No doubt, both of these sisters have managed to grab eyeballs with their hottest bikini pictures. It is difficult to decide who's looking hotter between the two.

Well, who according to you is looking the hottest in bikini, Janhvi Kapoor or Khushi Kapoor? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – Exclusive! “Family emotions and bonds are one of the high points of the show” - Randeep Jha