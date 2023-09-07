Must Read! Janhvi Kapoor or Khushi Kapoor, who is looking the hottest in bikini?

The bikini pictures of Khushi Kapoor and sister Janhvi Kapoor are floating all over the internet. Who do you think is looking hotter between the two?
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sun, 07/09/2023 - 15:00
movie_image: 
who is looking the hottest in bikini

MUMBAI :Over the time with her amazing contribution and cuteness, actress Janhvi Kapoor has been grabbing attention of the fans. She is one such name who is not only known for her talent, but also for sizzling looks.

She has been blessing the internet over the time with pictures which are raising temperatures all over the internet. She is a perfect combination of hotness and cuteness.

On the other hand, her sister, Khushi Kapoor is all set to make her acting debut with upcoming movie The Archies. She is no less than anyone when it comes to defining hotness and these latest bikini pictures. The soon-to-be actress Khushi Kapoor is grabbing attention of the fans.

Also read – Must Read! Kajol gives a clarification on her statement about political leaders, “I was merely making a point...”

No doubt, both of these sisters have managed to grab eyeballs with their hottest bikini pictures. It is difficult to decide who's looking hotter between the two.
Well, who according to you is looking the hottest in bikini, Janhvi Kapoor or Khushi Kapoor? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ –  Exclusive! “Family emotions and bonds are one of the high points of the show” - Randeep Jha

Janhvi Kapoor JANHVI KAPOOR HOT JANHVI KAPOOR MOVIE JANHVI KAPOOR SEXY Khushi Kapoor Hot KHUSHI KAPOOR BIKINI Bollywood bikini Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sun, 07/09/2023 - 15:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Mark Your Calendars: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Prevue to Drop on 10 July at 10:30am
MUMBAI :The much-awaited look of Shah Rukh Khan's mega film, 'Jawan', is all set to be unveiled on 10th July at 10:30am...
Interesting! Charu Asopa reacts to Rajeev Sen wanting to get back together: “Unfortunately, people realise someone's worth…”
MUMBAI: Actress Charu Asopa’s marriage to Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen has been in trouble from the word go. The...
OMG! When Hema Malini spoke about Dharmendra’s orthodox beliefs, angry netizens react
MUMBAI :Recently, Dharmendra’s grandson Karan Deol tied the knot with his sweetheart Drisha Acharya and the...
Imlie: Finally! Atharva gets Chini arrested; Imlie and Atharva reunite
MUMBAI :Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a huge turn post the...
OMG! Richa Chadha reveals when a jealous co-star threw her things out of their vanity van
MUMBAI :Richa Chadha is one of the most talented and underrated actresses of Bollywood. She has given breathtakingly...
Must Read! Janhvi Kapoor or Khushi Kapoor, who is looking the hottest in bikini?
MUMBAI :Over the time with her amazing contribution and cuteness, actress Janhvi Kapoor has been grabbing attention of...
Recent Stories
Drop on 10 July at 10:30am
Mark Your Calendars: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Prevue to Drop on 10 July at 10:30am
Latest Video
Related Stories
Drop on 10 July at 10:30am
Mark Your Calendars: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Prevue to Drop on 10 July at 10:30am
angry netizens react
OMG! When Hema Malini spoke about Dharmendra’s orthodox beliefs, angry netizens react
vanity van
OMG! Richa Chadha reveals when a jealous co-star threw her things out of their vanity van
Ranveer Singh
Whoa! From owning several luxury cars to a net worth of Rs 300 crores, check out the exuberant lifestyle of Ranveer Singh
Sidharth Malhotra’s mom on her visit to Mumbai
Sweet! Kiara Advani reveals how she impressed Sidharth Malhotra’s mom on her visit to Mumbai
we do not question God’s plans
Aww! Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary talk about having kids, “we do not question God’s plans”