Must Read! Jawan actress Ridhi Dogra reveals why she didn’t click a picture with Shah Rukh Khan on the sets

MUMBAI: Jawan Prevue was released on Monday, and even after two days, it is still the talk of the town. The movie features many actresses like Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Ridhi Dogra, and others.

While Nayanthara, Deepika, Sanya, and Priyamani are seen in the prevue, Ridhi is not there in it. However, Ridhi has grabbed everyone’s attention as on social media Shah Rukh Khan thanked her. He tweeted, “Thank u for being so sporting through out the hectic shoot. Bless u.”

Also Read: Hilarious! Jawan Prevue: These memes revolving around the Shah Rukh Khan starrer will make you laugh out loud

Well now, fans are having multiple questions for Ridhi and the actress is answering them on Twitter. A fan asked, “ur pic with srk..?” To this the actress replied, “I didn’t click any. Was always in character. So didn’t happen.” When a fan asked how she managed simping on SRK during the shoot, the actress said, “It was very difficult. I tried so hard to remain an actor on set I didn’t talk at all.”

Check out the tweets below...

Now, as SRK has thanked her on social media, we can expect that maybe Ridhi has a pivotal role to play and we are sure the actress’ fans can’t wait to see her on the big screens.

Ridhi has been a part of many TV and OTT shows. Earlier this year, she made her Hindi film debut with Lakadbaggha and Jawan will be her second Hindi movie. Later this year, she will also be seen in Tiger 3 which stars Salman Khan in the lead role.

Also Read: Must Read! Jawan Prevue: Shah Rukh Khan is doing something that no other actor has ever done

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.



