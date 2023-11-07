Must Read! Jawan Prevue or OMG 2 teaser; which one impressed the audiences more? Take a look at the poll results

Jawan Prevue and OMG 2 teaser was released in a gap of just one day. Hence, TellyChakkar decided to conduct a poll on Instagram and ask its viewers which one they liked the most. Check out the poll results below...
Submitted by Murtuza Iqbal on Tue, 07/11/2023 - 21:32
movie_image: 
Jawan Prevue

MUMBAI: The much-awaited teaser of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan was released yesterday. The makers called it Jawan Prevue and the video was of 2 minutes 12 second. It introduced the actors in the film, but didn’t give out anything about the storyline.

Today, the much-awaited teaser of Akshay Kumar, Pamkaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam starrer OMG 2 was released. The teaser has grabbed everyone’s attention as there are some really interesting scenes. The background score in it is just amazing. 

Also Read: Hilarious! Jawan Prevue: These memes revolving around the Shah Rukh Khan starrer will make you laugh out loud

So, as Jawan Prevue and OMG 2 teaser was released in a gap of just one day, TellyChakkar decided to conduct a poll on Instagram and ask its viewers which one they liked the most. Well, the poll results are out and Jawan Prevue won, but with a very small margin.

The prevue of Jawan has received 54% of votes and the teaser of OMG 2 received 46%. So, the gap between them is just of 8%. Check out the poll results below...

If you couldn’t vote in our poll, you can let us know in the comments below. Which one impressed you more, Jawan Prevue or OMG 2 teaser? 

Jawan is slated to release on 7th September 2023 and OMG 2 will be hitting the big screens on 11th August 2023. While SRK starrer will get a solo release, Akshay Kumar starrer will clash at the box office with Gadar 2.

Also Read: Intriguing! OMG 2 teaser: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam starrer looks interesting

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

JAWAN Jawan Prevue OMG 2 Akshay Kumar OMG 2 teaser Pankaj Tripathi Yami Gautam Vijay Sethupathi Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
3

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Murtuza Iqbal's picture

About Author

Submitted by Murtuza Iqbal on Tue, 07/11/2023 - 21:32

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Fortunate! Gungun finds a way to communicate, Mohan gets her call
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Zee TV’s show, Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan has a lot of drama in store for the...
Faltu: Coincidence! Ayaan too close to find Faltu
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
Exclusive! “I really do not like the hashtag 'about last night'” - Mona Singh
MUMBAI: Actress Mona Singh is indeed one of the most loved stars we have in the industry. Over the time, we have seen...
Exclusive! “I was not coming across characters I was looking forward to do”, Preeti Jhangiani on doing lesser movies
MUMBAI: Actress Preeti Jhangiani is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses in acting space. Over the...
Faltu: Woah! Janardhan calls to inform Ayaan that Faltu has gone missing, Ayaan in disbelief
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
Must Read! Jawan Prevue or OMG 2 teaser; which one impressed the audiences more? Take a look at the poll results
MUMBAI: The much-awaited teaser of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan was released yesterday. The makers called it Jawan...
Recent Stories
Mona Singh
Exclusive! “I really do not like the hashtag 'about last night'” - Mona Singh
Latest Video
Related Stories
Mona Singh
Exclusive! “I really do not like the hashtag 'about last night'” - Mona Singh
Preeti Jhangiani
Exclusive! “I was not coming across characters I was looking forward to do”, Preeti Jhangiani on doing lesser movies
John Abraham
Trolled! John Abraham gets spotted at airport, posing for paparazzi; netizens say, “Ye kuch zyada hi attitude mein rehta hai”
Malaika Arora
Shocking! “Pant pehnna bhool gayi kya”, netizens troll Malaika Arora for her fashion
Stree 2
Must Read! As Stree 2 goes on floors, let's find out how Stree gave Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s career a boost
Esha Gupta
Wow! Esha Gupta raises the temperature while posing in bikini during her vacation, check out the pictures