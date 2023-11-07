Must Read! Jawan Prevue or OMG 2 teaser; which one impressed the audiences more? Take a look at the poll results

MUMBAI: The much-awaited teaser of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan was released yesterday. The makers called it Jawan Prevue and the video was of 2 minutes 12 second. It introduced the actors in the film, but didn’t give out anything about the storyline.

Today, the much-awaited teaser of Akshay Kumar, Pamkaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam starrer OMG 2 was released. The teaser has grabbed everyone’s attention as there are some really interesting scenes. The background score in it is just amazing.

Also Read: Hilarious! Jawan Prevue: These memes revolving around the Shah Rukh Khan starrer will make you laugh out loud

So, as Jawan Prevue and OMG 2 teaser was released in a gap of just one day, TellyChakkar decided to conduct a poll on Instagram and ask its viewers which one they liked the most. Well, the poll results are out and Jawan Prevue won, but with a very small margin.

The prevue of Jawan has received 54% of votes and the teaser of OMG 2 received 46%. So, the gap between them is just of 8%. Check out the poll results below...

If you couldn’t vote in our poll, you can let us know in the comments below. Which one impressed you more, Jawan Prevue or OMG 2 teaser?

Jawan is slated to release on 7th September 2023 and OMG 2 will be hitting the big screens on 11th August 2023. While SRK starrer will get a solo release, Akshay Kumar starrer will clash at the box office with Gadar 2.

Also Read: Intriguing! OMG 2 teaser: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam starrer looks interesting

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.