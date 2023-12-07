Must Read! Jawan Prevue: Shah Rukh Khan is doing something that no other actor has ever done

After Jawan Prevue came out, Shah Rukh Khan did something not many actors do. Read on to know more about it...
Shah Rukh Khan

MUMBAI : Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest stars in the Hindi film industry. We have heard stories about his humble and down to earth nature, but for the first time, we have seen it, that too on social media.

On Monday, the much-awaited Jawan prevue was released and it is getting a great response. Now, a lot of people on social media have posted about it including the cast and crew of the movie, and a gesture of Shah Rukh Khan has grabbed everyone’s attention.

On Twitter, the superstar has personally thanked each and everyone from the cast and crew. From Atlee to co-actors like Sunil Grover and Ridhi Dogra to choreographer of the movie Shobi Paulraj.

He thanked Atlee and wrote, “Sirrrrrr!!! Maaasssssss!! Your are da man!!!! Thank u for everything and making sure the A K Meer gave his inputs along with Priya!! Love u all.” The superstar tweeted for Sunil Grover, “Thank u my ‘Guthi’ too much fun having u on this journey. You are so good in the film! Love u.”

The actor thanked the editor of the film, and wrote, “Thank u @AntonyLRuben for all the cuts and chops!! My love to u…and now you can get a hair cut and catch up on some sleep.” Check out the tweets below...


Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone (special appearance), Priyamani, and Sanya Malhotra. The film is slated to release on 7th September 2023.

