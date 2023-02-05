Must Read! Jawan teaser not out yet, fans express disappointment through meme fest

There were many reports and rumors suggesting that teaser of the much awaited movie, Jawan will be out on 2nd May. Netizens express disappointment as the teaser is not out yet. Check out the meme fest.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 05/02/2023 - 20:45
movie_image: 
Jawan

MUMBAI: One of the much awaited movies of the year 2023, Jawan, which has Shah Rukh Khan in the leading role, also has lady superstar Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi and is directed by South mass director Atlee Kumar. The movie has been the talk of the town ever since the announcement video was out. Fans are eagerly looking forward to the next character of Shah Rukh Khan after the immense success of the movie Pathaan.

Over the time, we have seen the movie trending all over the social media because of the leaked videos and pictures directly from the sets. Now, there are reports floating all over the internet, suggesting that the first teaser of the movie Jawan will be out on 2nd May. Fans were eagerly looking forward to the teaser, but there was no update from the team. Fans express their disappointment by sharing hilarious memes all over social media, have a look. 

WE WANT JAWAN UPDATE

Meanwhile LalMIRCHI :- pic.twitter.com/BDDDczJoya

—GURU  (@SRKsAhan02) May2, 2023  

WE WANT JAWAN UPDATEpic.twitter.com/3jb952fxDZ

— Sourav Srkian Das (@SrkianDas04) May2, 2023  

SRKians going to RCE office today for #Jawanupdate pic.twitter.com/KsVPWxvmsf

—Amaan Khan (@AmaanSRKian02) May2, 2023  

We want Jawan update pic.twitter.com/9G3oct0ruJ

—Amreen(@Amreen_Srkian) May2, 2023  

Never saw such a production

WE WANTJAWAN UPDATE pic.twitter.com/kpRAMfti6Q

—Amaan Khan (@AmaanSRKian02) May2, 2023  

WE WANT JAWAN UPDATE pic.twitter.com/HX0ILLvCeR

— Sourav Srkian Das (@SrkianDas04) May2, 2023  
 
ALSO READ – Trolled! Esha Gupta makes an appearance in a white bodycon dress, netizens say “Don't they see in the mirror before stepping out”

Indeed, these are some of the most hilarious memes coming from the side of the fans and audience, who are eagerly looking forward to the teaser of the movie.

What do you think of this meme fest and how excited are you for the movie Jawan? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – Whoa! Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma spotted posing for the paparazzi, netizens say “Shadi krlo ap dono”

JAWAN Shahrukh Khan Vijay Sethupathi Nayanthara Atlee Kumar Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 05/02/2023 - 20:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Ayesha Singh reveals her parents were worried about her joining the industry, and THIS is how she dealt with it! Read for more!
MUMBAI :Ayesha Singh is a lawyer turned actress. She is best known for playing the lead female protagonist role of Sai...
Trending! From Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra’s Met Gala 2023 looks to Chatrapathi trailer launch; here are all the trending entertainment news of the day
MUMBAI: After a long weekend, today is the first working day, so it might have been quite hectic for many of you. Amid...
Exclusive! Iram Hingwala Roped in for Parth Production’s Laal Banaras for Ishara TV
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.A lot of new shows are in the...
OMG! Asim Riaz comes in defence of his girlfriend Himanshi Khurana
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 was one of the most successful seasons of the show and has the maximum ratings.One of the reasons...
Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal: Oh No! Armaan attacks Kavya, Eisha in pain
MUMBAI: Colors TV’s ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’ stars Reem Sameer, Gashmeer Mahajani and Karan Kundrra in leading roles and...
Junooniyatt: Misunderstandings! Jahan sees Elahi with Jordan
MUMBAI: Colors channel is here with a new show Junooniyatt. Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Productions is...
Recent Stories
Alia Bhatt
Trending! From Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra’s Met Gala 2023 looks to Chatrapathi trailer launch; here are all the trending entertainment news of the day
Latest Video
Related Stories
Alia Bhatt
Trending! From Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra’s Met Gala 2023 looks to Chatrapathi trailer launch; here are all the trending entertainment news of the day
Seeti Maar
Chatrapathi trailer out! Seeti Maar action and powerful dialogues make it a worth watch
Vikrant Massey
Exclusive! Vikrant Massey on TV actors not getting lead roles in movies, “When I started out in films it happened with me”
Parineeti Chopra
Shocking! Amid the rumours of engagement on 13 May, Parineeti Chopra once again ignores question about marriage
Avneet Kaur
Must read! “She is losing her cuteness while trying to become sexy”, netizens react on this video of Avneet Kaur
Sreenivas Bellamkonda
Woah! Sreenivas Bellamkonda and Rashmika Mandanna dating? Here’s what Chatrapathi actor has to say