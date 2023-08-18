Must Read! Jawan Trailer: Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara starrer looks like a proper massy entertainer

The much-awaited trailer of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan has been released. The movie will hit the big screens on 7th September 2023.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 08/31/2023 - 13:01
movie_image: 
Shah Rukh Khan

MUMBAI: One of the most awaited films of the year is Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan. The film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Deepika Padukone. A few weeks ago, a prevue of the film was released, and later songs like Zinda Banda, Chaleya, and Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya were launched.

Everyone was waiting for the trailer of the film, and today, finally the trailer is out. The trailer of Jawan is good, but it could have been better. It has elements that will surely attract the mass audience, but in the trailer too many things are happening due to which it looks a bit confusing.

Also Read:Here's how Shah Rukh Khan expressed his gratitude and love to Chennai people and the team of Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan is in full form, and the trailer is a treat for his fans. We also get to see him in a double role in it. Nayanthara makes her Hindi film debut with this movie, and she is looking promising. Other actors like Vijay Sethupathi, Sunil Grover, Sanya Malhotra, and Priyamani leave a mark. Well, Deepika Padukone’s small appearance surely grabs our attention.

Jawan is directed by Atlee who is one of the biggest filmmakers in the Tamil film industry. This will mark his Hindi directorial debut, so there are a lot of expectations from the film. So, let’s wait and watch how it turns out to be.

Did you like the trailer of Jawan and are you excited about the film? Let us know in the comments below...

Also Read: Must Read! Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya from Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan gets a mixed response from netizens, “Nice... could have been better”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

JAWAN JAWAN TRAILER Shah Rukh Khan Nayanthara Zinda Banda Chaleya Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya Deepika Padukone Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 08/31/2023 - 13:01

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Breaking! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai headed for a 20-year leap?
MUMBAI:  TellyChakkar is back with another exclusive and breaking update.Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Solid Stand! Isha stands for what’s right, Yashwant furious
MUMBAI:  Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
EXCLUSIVE! Ajooni fame Ayushi Khurana roped in for Sony SAB's upcoming show by Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment, not to be a part of Star Bharat's show
MUMBAI:  TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment. We all know that...
Imlie Promo Review: must read! The new leap promises to keep the brand of Imlie fresh, in a bolder setting, but is rough around the edges!
MUMBAI:  Imlie is one of the top shows and always does well with the ratings.  Gul Khan and Karishma Jain are the...
Shocking! Pratyusha Banerjee thought of committing suicide due to harrasment by BF Rahul Singh: Court
MUMBAI: Pratyusha Banerjee who was best known for her role as Anandi in the iconic daily soap, Balika Vadhu passed away...
Exclusive! Nichay Malhan reveals if he has problems with Elvish Yadav winning the show; and talks about being a part of Bigg Boss Season 17
MUMBAI: Abhishek Malhan's brother Nichay Malhan needs no introduction as he too is a very popular and famous YouTuber. ...
Recent Stories
Shah Rukh Khan
Must Read! Jawan Trailer: Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara starrer looks like a proper massy entertainer
Latest Video
Related Stories
Dream Girl
WOW! Dream Girl 2, Gadar 2 box office collection: Raksha Bandhan gives a boost to Ayushmann Khurrana and Sunny Deol starrers; latter collects more than former
Shah Rukh Khan
Throwback! When Shah Rukh Khan said Sunny Deol is his favourite hero
Rukh
Here's how Shah Rukh Khan expressed his gratitude and love to Chennai people and the team of Jawan
Sunny Deol
WOAH! Sunny Deol, Abhishek Bachchan and more Indian celebs who had dyslexia
Vaibhav
Exclusive! Vaibhav Tatwawadi on starring in a Commando film, “I will be more than happy to be a part of it”
Avani Modi
Sexy! Here are times actress Avani Modi raised temperature with her hot looks