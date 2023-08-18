Must Read! Jawan Trailer: Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara starrer looks like a proper massy entertainer

MUMBAI: One of the most awaited films of the year is Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan. The film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Deepika Padukone. A few weeks ago, a prevue of the film was released, and later songs like Zinda Banda, Chaleya, and Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya were launched.

Everyone was waiting for the trailer of the film, and today, finally the trailer is out. The trailer of Jawan is good, but it could have been better. It has elements that will surely attract the mass audience, but in the trailer too many things are happening due to which it looks a bit confusing.

Shah Rukh Khan is in full form, and the trailer is a treat for his fans. We also get to see him in a double role in it. Nayanthara makes her Hindi film debut with this movie, and she is looking promising. Other actors like Vijay Sethupathi, Sunil Grover, Sanya Malhotra, and Priyamani leave a mark. Well, Deepika Padukone’s small appearance surely grabs our attention.

Jawan is directed by Atlee who is one of the biggest filmmakers in the Tamil film industry. This will mark his Hindi directorial debut, so there are a lot of expectations from the film. So, let’s wait and watch how it turns out to be.

Did you like the trailer of Jawan and are you excited about the film? Let us know in the comments below...

