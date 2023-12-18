Must Read! Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan not seen at Aishwarya Rai’s daughter Aardhaya’s school stage performance; netizens react

MUMBAI : Aishwarya Rai as everyone knows is the Bachchan bahu and married to Abhishek Bachchan. They make a smashing pair and make heads turn everywhere they go. Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan are one of the most celebrated couples of the film industry. Along with them their daughter Aaradhya has also been making headlines. Recently she won millions of hearts as her annual day stage performance went viral.

Also Read-WOW! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on having Aaradhya with her at the Cannes, “It’s really about just being together”

While Abhishek, Aishwarya, Big B, and most of the Bachchan family were there to cheer the 12 year old, aunt Shweta and Grandma Jaya Bachchan were curiously missing. This has added further speculations about the family feud and something not being right.

Netizens have their set of reactions and while some claim that Shweta and Jaya might be jealous of Aishwarya some have defended them that it is only a school annual day and not some big celebration. Read the comments below;

What are your thoughts about Shweta Nanda and Jaya Bachchan missing from the annual day function? Tell us in the comments below.

Also Read-WOW! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on having Aaradhya with her at the Cannes, “It’s really about just being together”

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit-BollywoodShaadis

