Must Read! Jaya Bachchan to play negative role in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Netizens has some hilarious reactions to this news

Reportedly it is said that actress Jaya Bachchan will be seen playing a negative character in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, well netizens have some amazing response to this news, have a look at the comments
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 05/10/2023 - 18:42
movie_image: 
Jaya Bachchan

MUMBAI:  Upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani has been grabbing the attention of fans for quite some time now, the movie which has Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the leading role is directed by Karan Johar.

The fans are very much excited for the movie and we have seen many BTS pictures which are floating all over the internet which are indeed increasing the excitement level of the fans and now there are many reports which are saying that actress Jaya Bachchan will be seen playing the negative character in the movie.

This news has grabbed the attention of the fans. On one side the fans are praising and are excited as she will be seen in a negative character, whereas on the other hand many people have some hilarious comments to this news.

As we have seen many a times actress Jaya Bachchan getting angry on media people and Paparazzi whenever she was clicked around the city, many people are saying that she is the perfect choice for negative character in the movie, whereas many people are saying she does not have to act in the movie she will be playing herself and she will do her best job in the movie.

Well these are some of the hilarious comments coming from netizens on the reports of Jaya Bachchan playing a negative character in the movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. What are your views on these comments and how excited are you to see the actress in the negative role, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

