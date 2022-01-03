Must read! From Jersey to RRR these movies have been postponed due to the rising covid cases

MUMBAI: Looking at the current situation of the country, we can see there is the rise of covid cases once again. Like any other business sector we can see the damage which is happening in the Bollywood industry also. There were many releases which were lined up after the unlocking of the cinema halls.

But now these situations have completely changed, due to the rise of covid cases and omicron cases movies which were supposed to release in the month of January have been canceled now.

Here are the lists of movies which were all set to hit the big screen but got postponed.

1. Jersey

Jersey which is the official remake of Telugu movie with the same name has Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur in the leading role. The movie was all set to hit the big screen on 31st December 2021. But due to the ongoing unfortunate situation the release of the movie got canceled. The new release date of the movie is yet to be announced by the makers.

2. RRR

Upcoming movie of SS Rajamouli RRR has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced. The movie as promised is going to get the glory of Indian cinema back and from the trailer itself the makers have said that this movie deserves a theatrical release. The movie was all set to release on 7th January but the releases got canceled due to the rising coronavirus cases.

3. Prithviraj

Akshay Kumar is all set to be seen in a historic character Prithviraj Chauhan in the upcoming movie Prithviraj which will also have debutant Manushi Chillar in the leading role. The movie was all set to release on 21st January, but due to the unfortunate situation the release of the movie got canceled.

4. Radhe Shyam

Radhe Shyam starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde has been the talk of the town, the trailer is already getting some amazing response from the fans and the fans are eagerly waiting for the movie. Radhe Shyam was supposed to release on 14th January, well there is no confirmation yet but there are many speculations that the release of the movie will be canceled due to the ongoing pandemic.

No doubt it is an unfortunate situation for everyone, for which movie are you excited to watch in theaters do let us know in the comment section below.

