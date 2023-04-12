Must Read: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa contestants who were possessive and parted ways!

MUMBAI : Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of the most sought after shows when it comes to the Indian non-fiction shows on television. The show has been through many seasons now and each installment, along with entertaining performances, the show has its share of controversies.

Today, we look at the most famous controversies where celebrities fell in love and some were possessive for their partners on the set of the show.

Take a look:

It was only recently that Ankita Lokhande admitted that when she was in a relationship with Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, she was very possessive and felt jealous of his choreographer.

Karan Singh Grover was married to Shraddha Nigam when he participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. He fell in love with his choreographer Nicole Alvares during the course of that show but that too did not last long and got hitched to Jennifer Winget. He is now divorced with her and is married to Bipasha Basu with whom he has a daughter named Devi.

Yana Gupta and Salman Yusuff Khan’s chemistry and dance moves was loved by one and all and set the stage on fire. They dated for six months and were quite open about their affair but later decided to part ways due to increasing work commitments.

Paras Kalnawat fell in love with Uorfi Javed during the initial days of their career and the two were happy. They soon broke-up and later, Uorfi was invited to Paras’ launch party where the two indulged in some argument and it only culminated after the organizers interfered between the two.

Pooja Bedi and Hanif Hilal were rumoured couple and they even did Nach Baliye together. However, the two split as they did not see each other as prospective spouses.

Do you have more names to add to the list? Mention it in the comment section below!

