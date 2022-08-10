Must Read! Jiah Khan 's mother Rabia Khan will move to High Court or Supreme Court and will defend the verdict of the CBI court says " I have fought for ten years and no evidence was there as they court didn't submit it, my daughter will get justice

MUMBAI: The Jiah Khan suicide case was one of the most controversial and talked about case in Bollywood and it has been going on for a decade now.

A special CBI court on Friday cleared actor Sooraj Pancholi of the charge of abetting the suicide of actor Jiah Khan in 2013 due to “paucity of evidence”.

The court removed all the charges against the actor and was told that they can't hold him guilty as there is no strong evidence against him.

The actress' mother Rabia Khan posted the verdict while talking to media stating that she would apply at the High court and the Supreme Court and would defend the verdict of the CBI.

She said " I will go to the high or supreme court, they want me to work harder, I will work harder, I have fought for ten years, I will fight more and Jiah will get justice someday. The road is now open for me, CBI could have pressed for murder charged but I am grateful to the court to hold that there is no evidence because there was no evidence submitted"

She further said " The court is saying no evidence, how can that be ?I am sure the CBI didn't submit the evidence. I had told them to take it from Juhu. It is shocking it's not 306 its 306. It helps me now"

Rabia also said that "The charge of abetment to suicide has gone. But how did my child die? This is a case of murder…will approach the high court now.

One will have to wait and see how would Rabia go ahead with the case and is it all over for Sooraj or with the mother defending the verdict will a new battle begin.

