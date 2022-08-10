Must Read! Jiah Khan 's mother Rabia Khan will move to High Court or Supreme Court and will defend the verdict of the CBI court says " I have fought for ten years and no evidence was there as they court didn't submit it, my daughter will get justice

Jiah Khan's case is one of the most controversial case of the nation and today the CBI has set him free of the charges and now the actress mother will be moving to the high court or supreme court to defend the verdict
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 04/28/2023 - 13:15
movie_image: 
Jiah Khan

MUMBAI: The Jiah Khan suicide case was one of the most controversial and talked about case in Bollywood and it has been going on for a decade now.

A special CBI court on Friday cleared actor Sooraj Pancholi of the charge of abetting the suicide of actor Jiah Khan in 2013 due to “paucity of evidence”.

The court removed all the charges against the actor and was told that they can't  hold him guilty as there is no strong evidence against him.

ALSO READ – (Jian Khan suicide case: Must Read! Sooraj Pancholi’s family hopes for the actor’s acquittal for the verdict on April 28th )

The actress' mother Rabia Khan posted the verdict while talking to media stating that she would apply at the High court and the Supreme Court and would defend the verdict of the CBI.

She said " I will go to the high or supreme court, they want me to work harder, I will work harder, I have fought for ten years, I will fight more and Jiah will get justice someday. The road is now open for me, CBI could have pressed for murder charged but I am grateful to the court to hold that there is no evidence because there was no evidence submitted"

She further said " The court is saying no evidence, how can that be ?I am sure the CBI didn't submit the evidence. I had told them to take it from Juhu. It is shocking it's not 306 its 306. It helps me now"

Rabia also said that "The charge of abetment to suicide has gone. But how did my child die? This is a case of murder…will approach the high court now.

One will have to wait and see how would Rabia go ahead with the case and is it all over for Sooraj or with the mother defending the verdict will a new battle begin.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ - (Jian Khan suicide case: Must Read! Sooraj Pancholi’s family hopes for the actor’s acquittal for the verdict on April 28th )

DISCLAIMER: ALL THE REPORTS STATED IN THE ARTICLE ARE BASED ON MEDIA REPORTS AND TELLYCHAKKAR DOESNT CLAIM OR TAKE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE REPORTS

Mahesh Bhatt Rhea Chakraborty Sushant Singh Rajput Chhichhore Jiah Khan Bollywood TellyChakkar Sooraj Pancholi Aditya Pancholi Zarina Wahab Housefull GAGINI TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 04/28/2023 - 13:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Heropanti 2 actor Nikhil Parmar upcoming movie Ghudchadi
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some exclusive information coming from the...
Junooniyatt: Shocking Drama! Ellahi erases the proof against Jahaan and confesses her love to Jahaan!
MUMBAI : Colors' new show produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Productions titled Junooniyat is a...
Sexy! Here are times when actress Kayla Kapoor raised temperatures with her hot looks
MUMBAI : Over the time with her amazing contribution, actress Kayla Kapoor has been winning the hearts of the fans. She...
Exclusive! Seema Biswas roped in for web series M For Mafia
MUMBAI : Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and...
EXCLUSIVE! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Sneha Bhawsar reveals if screen space matters to her or not, says, "I have experienced both, so it doesn't bother me anymore"
MUMBAI: Actress Sneha Bhawsar is impressing everyone with her stellar performance as Karishma Chavan in Star Plus'...
Exclusive! Nancy Marwah enters Beyond Dreams Production’s Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal!
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.We have constantly been at the...
Recent Stories
Nikhil Parmar
Exclusive! Heropanti 2 actor Nikhil Parmar upcoming movie Ghudchadi
Latest Video
Related Stories
Nikhil Parmar
Exclusive! Heropanti 2 actor Nikhil Parmar upcoming movie Ghudchadi
Kayla Kapoor
Sexy! Here are times when actress Kayla Kapoor raised temperatures with her hot looks
Sooraj Pancholi
Must Read! Actor Sooraj Pancholi acquitted of abetment charges in Jiah Khan suicide case
Jian Khan Suicide Case
Jian Khan Suicide Case: Must Read! All you need to know; here’s a complete timeline
Exclusive! Chidya Ghar actress Jyoti Verma roped in for movie Dange
Exclusive! Chidya Ghar actress Jyoti Verma roped in for movie Dange
kartik
Woah! Has Kartik Aaryan replaced Ranveer Singh in the Tezaab remake? Here’s the TRUTH