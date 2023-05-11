Must Read! Jimmy Shergill opens up on getting his due in the film industry, “I don’t know about anything else but I think I deserve much more”

This dedication and his acting prowess has earned him a huge fan following. When asked if the industry has given him his due, the Munna Bhai MBBS actor said, "No! I don't know about anything else…"
MUMBAI : Jimmy Shergill is one of the finest actors of the film industry. He has been in the industry for nearly 30 years. Be it a big role or a small role, Jimmy puts his heart and soul into bringing the character to life. This dedication and his acting prowess has earned him a huge fan following. When asked if the industry has given him his due, the Munna Bhai MBBS actor said, “No! I don’t know about anything else but I think I deserve much more money than they’re giving me at this moment for the kind of hard work that I put in.”

Jimmy explained, “Main shuru se thoda experimental raha. I have always had the urge of doing something different and did roles that were good even if the screentime was not enough...or even when they were not very meaty and even if the makers did not have enough funds for the actors’ fees. But that created an impression ki ‘arey ye toh free mein bhi kar leta hai’. I guess everybody tries to save money from negotiating and all that and that’s why I wasn’t given as per the amount of efforts I put in.”

The Choona actor further added, “I’m enjoying my work. And most importantly, as long as somebody promises me less but delivers it on time, it’s alright. It is at least better than failing or not actually delivering,” Speaking of OTT projects, where he is seen more on, Jimmy adds, “Everyone’s saying that OTT is giving you time to experiment. But I’ve experimented with myself my whole life. I’ve always tried to do something different at some point. I was doing solo leads and moved on to doing supporting roles, because I found them more meatier. I was a little worried initially that am I doing the right thing by giving up these solo films and moving on to doing these kinds of roles but now when I look back at it, I feel I’m glad that I took the chance of getting out of that chocolate boy image.”

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Credit-HindustanTimes 

