Must read! Kai Po Che co-star Amit Sadh reveals how frustrated he was when there was no way to reach out to Sushant Singh Rajput

MUMBAI: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s unexpected death deeply shocked many Bollywood celebrities. Among them was his Kai Po Che co-star Amit Sadh who shared that he was shattered by the news. Amit has now revealed that he was disappointed and frustrated because there was no way to reach Sushant.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Amit was asked if felt guilty for not reaching out to Sushant. The actor said, “I was not feeling guilty. But there was no way to reach him and I was feeling frustrated. My disappointment was that there was no way to reach him and that also did affect me. Then I realised that you have to be more alert now.”

He added, “Now if my friends don’t call me for five to six months, I check on them and I directly reach their home. I think we should all do that. This kind of thing should not happen again. We can be nicer to each other, I just feel that. As an industry we are a family, we might fight, but whatever happens in the industry, should remain in the industry. I just feel that the industry should get more agility, there should be more solidarity. Otherwise there are amazing people.”

Amit Sadh then expressed that people in the film industry often leak information and lack mutual respect. He stressed that if industry professionals don’t respect each other, it’s unreasonable to expect the audience to respect them.

The actor had previously made startling revelations and had opened up about how Sushant’s death affected him. He had said, “I have tried committing suicide four times between the age of 16 and 18 so I know the mindset. Though I am a very strong person now. Everything has changed, life is good.”

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020.

