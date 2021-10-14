MUST READ! Kajol’s sister Tanishaa Mukerji gets massively trolled on social media on her dressing during Durga Puja

MUMBAI: It is the festival of Navratri, and we can see some Bollywood celebrities celebrating this Holi festival and performing Durga Puja all across the nation. We can see Kajol and her family celebrating this festival, the pictures and videos of the actress with her family are going viral on social media. From these pictures we can see the actress is getting all the praises for her look and appearances on the other hand her sister Tanisha Mukherjee is getting some negative comments from netizens.

There are people who are liking the dressing sense of the actress Tanisha Mukherjee but there are other set of people who are strongly opposing the dressing sense of the actress specially on this holy occasion.

Here are a few comments coming from the side of Netizens on the dressing sense of Tanisha Mukherjee.

We can see from these comments that the fans are saying at least during this Holi festival she should not be wearing such revealing clothes. She should respect the Holi festival and the people around. Whereas few people are saying that she is badly in need of a movie that is why she has to flaunt.

