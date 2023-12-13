Must Read! Kajol's Stance on Intense Scenes: Actress Opens Up About Uncomfortable Choices

MUMBAI: Renowned actress Kajol, known for her versatile performances spanning over three decades, recently shared her perspective on filming sensitive scenes, particularly those involving molestation. The actress, who is set to appear in the upcoming film "Do Patti," expressed her discomfort with such sequences and explained her reasons for avoiding them.

Kajol emphasized that as an actor, she chooses not to participate in scenes that involve her being molested or placed in uncomfortable situations. According to her, actors genuinely experience emotions during the shoot, and honesty is crucial in portraying these intense moments on camera.

During the Netflix Film Actors' Roundtable 2023, Kajol stated, "I'll not do scenes that require me to be either molested or in any which way show me in a place where I don't want to be because I think as actors when we do a shot, we're feeling it, we're really feeling it."

She highlighted the importance of honesty in front of the camera, explaining that the camera captures the authenticity of the performance. Kajol emphasized her commitment to not compromise her comfort for the sake of such scenes, stating that she feels unnecessary pressure to prove a point by performing them.

While acknowledging that she has filmed molestation sequences in the past, Kajol admitted feeling uncomfortable and disturbed by the experience. She affirmed her belief that there are numerous ways to showcase acting prowess without resorting to uncomfortable scenes.

Kajol, celebrated for her roles in iconic films like "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai," "Fanaa," and "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge," continues to maintain her integrity in choosing roles that align with her comfort zone. As fans eagerly await her upcoming film "Do Patti" with Kriti Sanon, Kajol's candid insights into her acting choices add a layer of authenticity to her acclaimed career.

