Must Read! Kalki Koechlin and Deepti Naval talk about their film Goldfish, latter says “my mother had Alzheimer’s for many years before she passed away”

MUMBAI: Deepti Naval and Kalki Koechlin are all set to be seen together for the first time in the upcoming film Goldfish that deals with the topic of Alzheimers. The film was screened for the Alzheimer's & Related Disorders Society Of India and both Kalki and Deepti spoke about their experience of working in the film and spoke about the disease.

Deepti gave an insight of having seen the disease very closely as her late mother suffered from Alzheimers. She saidWhen it comes to portraying the character in the film, the sentiments are almost the same when it comes to the mother-daughter equation in reel and real life. The relatability with the role in Goldfish came from my own lived experiences with my mother who had Alzheimer’s for many years before she passed away. I saw her go down that route and it was painful to see someone that brilliant, articulate and so in command of her life. As much as the film seems about dementia and caregiving of elderly in society, I rather look at the film about an estranged mother-daughter relationship who start off on the wrong foot but gradually reconcile in the face of challenges, “When it comes to portraying the character in the film, the sentiments are almost the same when it comes to the mother-daughter equation in reel and real life. The relatability with the role in Goldfish came from my own lived experiences with my mother who had Alzheimer’s for many years before she passed away. I saw her go down that route and it was painful to see someone that brilliant, articulate and so in command of her life. As much as the film seems about dementia and caregiving of elderly in society, I rather look at the film about an estranged mother-daughter relationship who start off on the wrong foot but gradually reconcile in the face of challenges.”

Kalki meanwhile said, “Disorders like Dementia and Alzheimer’s are not easy to fight. It consumes a person and makes them forget their identity; in such cases, it is especially tough for the caregivers as they end up living two separate lives. Goldfish is a movie that displays this type of a conundrum that a mother-daughter face in this kind of a situation. The film is a raw and emotional portrayal of a very sensitive situation. Splendid Films has taken a heart-touching initiative by holding a special screening for the ARDSI family. We hope that we are able to contribute a little bit and bring a smile to every person's face who's watching this movie today.”

Director Pushan Kripalani spoke about the film saying, “Anamika (Kalki Koechlin), the child of a mixed marriage, returns home to her estranged mother Sadhana (Deepti Naval) because she is suffering from the onset of dementia. Ana returns to a neighbourhood she barely remembers, to a woman who sometimes doesn’t remember her.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-HindustanTimes

