Must Read! Kangana Ranaut birthday: Here’s a look at the top five highest-grossing films of the actress

Kangana Ranaut is one of the biggest names in the Indian film industry. Today, Kangana celebrates her 36th birthday; so, let’s look at the top five highest-grossing films of the actress...
MUMBAI:Kangana Ranaut is one of the biggest names in the Indian film industry. She has been working for 17 years and has been a part of some amazing movies. Kangana has proved her mettle as an actor and as a star.
 
Today, Kangana celebrates her 36th birthday; so, let’s look at the top five highest-grossing films of the actress...
 
Tanu Weds Manu Returns

After the success of Tanu Weds Manu, the makers decided to make a sequel to the film titled Tanu Weds Manu Returns. The film received a great response at the box office, and it collected Rs. 150.8 crores and it was a super hit at the box office.
 
Manikarnika – The Queen Of Jhansi


Manikarnika – The Queen Of Jhansi, which was co-directed by Kangana, did decent business at the ticket windows. The film collected Rs. 92.19 and was a semi-hit.
 
Queen

Queen is one of Kangana's best films till now, and it gave her career a big boost. The movie was a super hit at the box office, and it collected Rs. 61 crores.
 
Shootout At Wadala

Apart from a couple of scenes, Kangana Ranaut didn’t have much to do in Shootout At Wadala. But, it is her fourth highest-grossing movie with a collection of Rs. 60.18.
 
Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai


Kangana Ranaut looked stunning in the movie Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai, and she also performed well. It is her fifth highest-grossing movie, and it collected Rs. 55.47 crores at the box office.
 
Kangana has multiple films like Tejas, Emergency, and Chandramukhi 2 lined up.  Let’s see if any of these movies will be able to make it to her highest-grossing top-five films list or not.
 
