Must Read! Kangana Ranaut gears up for three releases in three months – Deets India

MUMBAI : Kangana Ranaut is one of the most talented actresses we have in the industry. Her last few releases have failed to make a mark at the box office, but now, in the second half of 2023 the actress is all set to back with a bang.

In the next six months, she will be having three releases that too in three months back-to-back. Check out the list of the films below...

Chandramukhi 2



Her first release of the year will be Tamil film Chandramukhi 2 which also stars Raghava Lawrence in the lead role. The film is a sequel to Chandramukhi which starred Rajinikanth and Jyotika in the lead roles. The movie will hit the big screens in 19th September 2023.

Tejas



Kangana’s second release for the year will be Tejas. The movie has been in the pipeline for the past couple of years, and even the release date has been postponed a couple of times. However, now it is slated to release on 20th October 2023.

Emergency



Her last and third release for the year will be Emergency which is slated to hit the big screens on 24 November 2023. The movie is based on the emergency period in India, and Kangana will be seen as the late Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi.

So, in September, October, and November, Kangana will be having a release every month.

