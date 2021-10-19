Must Read! Kangana Ranaut gets trolled for Dhaakad's poster and her look, here is what netizens are saying

MUMBAI: No doubt actress Kangna Ranaut is one of the finest talents we have in the Bollywood industry. We have seen some amazing characters played by the actress and getting all the love from the fans. The actress who is known for defining her versatility on screen is also known for our fearless behavior off screen. We have seen the actress making some huge comments which attract good comments and sometimes it becomes the subject of trolling.

Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming action thriller Dhaakad is one of the most awaited movies of all time. It was yesterday when the release date of the movie was announced with the glimpse of the movie and the look of the actress. Upon the first look of the actress in the movie the fans were praising the actress and the poster of the movie but there were a few sets of people who didn't enjoy the look of the actress and started making some comments.

Here are the comments from the Netizens:

As we can see the look of the actress in the movie did not impress few people and they are stating that it is a very big failed attempt to copy the Hollywood look, many people said that the poster lacks originality, the actress and the makers took inspiration from the Hollywood movies for the same.

What are your views on the poster and the look of the actress Kangana Ranaut do let us know in the comments section below.

Dhaakad is directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai and produced by Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai. Presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt Ltd in association with Kamal Mukut, Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum films, Dhaakad is slated to release on April 8, 2022.

