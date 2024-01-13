Must Read! Kangana Ranaut’s mystery man Loic Chapoix and all all you need to know about him

MUMBAI: Kangana Ranaut is one of the most talented actresses we have in the industry. Her last few releases have failed to make a mark at the box office, but now, in the second half of 2023 the actress is all set to back with a bang. While Professionally she is basking in the glory of her last release Chandramukhi 2. Her last release Tejas didn’t do as good business as expected.

Recently the fiery actress raised eyebrows when she was spotted holding hands with a mystery white man and walking out of a salon in the city. Here is all you need to know about him. His name is Loic Chapoix who is a well known hair stylist in the city. As per his insta handle, he is a Creative Art Director at Dessange India, a renowned French salon, having multiple branches across India.

Kangana Ranaut is really in a relationship??

She look so happy! If he is the one,then am soooooo happyyyyyy for her pic.twitter.com/cWfOT50ibE — BEING JOYCEE (@joana57992281) January 12, 2024

Loic is reportedly a favorite of actresses like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Katrina Kaif, among others. He was also the one who did Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s hair styling on Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's marriage day.

While Kangana’s fans have said that the duo look good together, Kangana is yet to comment on it.

