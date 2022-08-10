Must Read! Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming movies and their updates

MUMBAI: Kangana Ranaut is one of the most talented actresses we have in the industry. Her last release Dhaakad didn’t do a great business at the box office. However, her fans are looking forward to her upcoming movies.

Kangana has a great line up, so let’s look at the list of her upcoming movies and the latest updates on it...

Tejas

Kangana Ranaut starrer Tejas was supposed to release in October last year. However, the movie was postponed and later there were reports that it might get an OTT release. However, the makers have not yet officially announced anything about the film’s direct-to-digital release. A few days ago, a report stated that the film will hit the big screens in July or August. But, there’s no official announcement about it.

Emergency

Kangana Ranaut is not only playing the lead role in Emergency, but she is also producing and directing the movie. The actress has wrapped up the shooting of the film, and it is currently in post production. The release date of the film is not yet announced, but a few days ago, Kangana had posted on her Insta story that she will announce the release date soon.

Chandramukhi 2

Kangana Ranaut made her Tamil debut with the bilingual film Thalaivii. But, film didn’t do a great business at the box office. However now, she is all set for her second Tamil film Chandramukhi 2. A few months ago, Kangana Ranaut wrapped up the shooting of the film, and she used to give continuous updates from the sets of the film to her fans.

Noti Binodini biopic

Pradeep Sarkar was supposed to direct Noti Binodini’s biopic with Kangana in the lead role. Unfortunately, the filmmaker passed away in March this year, there’s no update on the movie yet.

Sita The Incarnation

In 2021, it was announced that Kangana Ranaut will be seen as Goddess Sita in the movie Sita The Incarnation. The last update about the film was that the makers have approached Chiyaan Vikram for a pivotal role in the film. However, there’s no official announcement about it.

