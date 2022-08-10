Must Read! Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming movies and their updates

Kangana Ranaut is one of the most talented actresses we have in the industry. The actress has a great line up, so let’s look at the list of her upcoming movies and the latest updates on it...
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 05/25/2023 - 17:44
movie_image: 
Kangana Ranaut

MUMBAI: Kangana Ranaut is one of the most talented actresses we have in the industry. Her last release Dhaakad didn’t do a great business at the box office. However, her fans are looking forward to her upcoming movies.

Kangana has a great line up, so let’s look at the list of her upcoming movies and the latest updates on it...

Tejas

Kangana Ranaut starrer Tejas was supposed to release in October last year. However, the movie was postponed and later there were reports that it might get an OTT release. However, the makers have not yet officially announced anything about the film’s direct-to-digital release. A few days ago, a report stated that the film will hit the big screens in July or August. But, there’s no official announcement about it.

Also Read:Kangana claims to lose Rs 30-40 cr a year after speaking against 'anti-nationals'

Emergency

Kangana Ranaut is not only playing the lead role in Emergency, but she is also producing and directing the movie. The actress has wrapped up the shooting of the film, and it is currently in post production. The release date of the film is not yet announced, but a few days ago, Kangana had posted on her Insta story that she will announce the release date soon.

Chandramukhi 2

Kangana Ranaut made her Tamil debut with the bilingual film Thalaivii. But, film didn’t do a great business at the box office. However now, she is all set for her second Tamil film Chandramukhi 2. A few months ago, Kangana Ranaut wrapped up the shooting of the film, and she used to give continuous updates from the sets of the film to her fans.

Noti Binodini biopic

Pradeep Sarkar was supposed to direct Noti Binodini’s biopic with Kangana in the lead role. Unfortunately, the filmmaker passed away in March this year, there’s no update on the movie yet.

Sita The Incarnation

In 2021, it was announced that Kangana Ranaut will be seen as Goddess Sita in the movie Sita The Incarnation. The last update about the film was that the makers have approached Chiyaan Vikram for a pivotal role in the film. However, there’s no official announcement about it.

Also Read: 'RRR' screenwriter tears up after watching Kangana directorial 'Emergency' edit

Are you excited about these upcoming movies of Kangana Ranaut?   

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


    


 

Kangana Ranaut Tejas emergency Chandramukhi 2 Noti Binodini Sita The Incarnation Pradeep Sarkar Chiyaan Vikram Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 05/25/2023 - 17:44

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Shivin Narang finally responds to the rumors of him doing THIS reality show! Read for the Full Story!
MUMBAI :Shivin Narang is a well-known personality in the world of television and debuted in MTV’S show Suvreen Guggal...
Exclusive! Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo fame actress Sarika Singh roped in for Netflix's show Kala Paani
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront with regards to delivering some great news from the entertainment...
Must Read! Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming movies and their updates
MUMBAI: Kangana Ranaut is one of the most talented actresses we have in the industry. Her last release Dhaakad didn’t...
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum: What! Shivendra takes a major step of leaving the palace
MUMBAI :Delving into the lives of two strong-willed women from two diametrically opposing societal settings, each...
Exclusive! Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi actress Anubha Fatehpuria roped in for Sumo Didi
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some great news from the world of OTT, movies and television, we are back with...
Sapnon Ki Chhalaang: OMG! Radheshyam finds out that Radhika has gone to Goa
MUMBAI :Sony Entertainment Television’s fiction offering 'Sapnon Ki Chhalaang' brings viewers the story of a girl of...
Recent Stories
Kangana Ranaut
Must Read! Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming movies and their updates
Latest Video
Related Stories
Anubha Fatehpuria
Exclusive! Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi actress Anubha Fatehpuria roped in for Sumo Didi
Priyanka Chopra
Shocking! "She is no more desi girl, this is cheapness," say netizens as Priyanka Chopra gets trolled on her photo shoot
1
Cannes 2023: WOW! Sunny Leone stands out with her chic yet hot avatar; doesn't go OTT like other Hindi film actresses
Ranveer Singh
Must Read! As reports around Ranveer Singh playing Cop in Pushpa 2 surface, netizens react and say, "Satyanash"
Star ho toh Salman Khan jaisa
Kya Baat Hai! Salman Khan hugs a kid at airport; netizens are impressed with his humbleness, "Star ho toh Salman Khan jaisa"
Ritika Badiani
Sexy! Here are times actress Ritika Badiani raised temperatures with her hotness