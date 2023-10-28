Must Read! Kangana Ranaut starrer Tejas fails to impress the audience, “Story itself is very much predictable without any curious moments” – Netizens react

MUMBAI: Movie Tejas has been the talk of the town from quite some time now. The movie that has Kangana Ranaut in the lead is directed by Sarvesh Mewara and produced by Ronnie Screwvala. The movie is India's first aerial action entertainer and has some great talents like Anshul Chauhan, Varun Mitra, Ashish Vidyarthi, Vishak Nair apart from the actress Kangana Ranaut.

The trailer of the movie was loved by the fans all over and had got a big thumbs up from the fans. However, there have been times when the trailer of the movie gave rise to great expectations but the movie failed to fulfil those expectations due to a variety of reasons.

Something similar has happened in the case of the movie Tejas as the trailer really looked very promising but the audience wasn’t happy with what was delivered to them in the movie.

While Kangana Ranaut is always very open and bold about her opinions, it seems according to the reviews that the movie doesn’t have much strength. Here we have netizens’ reaction and reviews for the movie Tejas. Check it out below:

#KanganaRanautattacked #GunjanSaxenafilm, now public has attacked her film #Tejasand laughing at her.



Tbh Gunjan Saxena was million timesbetter than this Tejas video game

KARMAIS A BITCH, Madam @KanganaTeam#TejasReview pic.twitter.com/6msUJEdbN2

—Father Of SRK's Haters (@iamsrk_king_) October27, 2023

#TejasReview#KanganaRanaut'slow budget, poor Scripted, low standard VFX films #Tejascould not cross the 2000 ticket booking mark on the first day



And it became a flop movie earning less than Rs 1 croreWorldwide



Rating -



Youcan watch the movie at your own risk pic.twitter.com/Q8PXZWL3Uc

—journalist Miku (@snehasismiku) October27, 2023

#KanganaRanautWhat a screen presence...POWERFUL is the word. Go watch it with yourfamily

Tremendous. #Tejas#TejasReview#KanganaRanaut#bollywoodactress#Bollywoodpic.twitter.com/XUwHj8IldG

—Rrj64400 (@rrj64400) October27, 2023

#TejasReview-One of the best comedy film you have ever seen. pic.twitter.com/wFr6LOlEk8

— (@hmmbly) October27, 2023

Rating: #Tejas:EPIC LETDOWN

Screenwriting, Dialogues, Performances: Everythingis LACKLUSTRE.

Flawed VFX, below par execution & illogicalscenes steal all merits. #KanganaRanaut& team fall prey to weak writing & confusing narration. NOTRECOMMENDED. #TejasReviewpic.twitter.com/VLFU9XAPoC

—Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) October27, 2023

I watched the #Tejasmovie today. I don't know why Kangana made this movie. The VFX is toobad, and the screenplay ain't tight. It's a total toucher. Nocomic timing matched. I'd say, avoid this movie, it's acomplete toucher.#KanganaRanaut#tejasreviewpic.twitter.com/acWs0megpJ

—Parshant Neel (@parshantneel) October27, 2023

#TejasReview:...#Tejassuffers due to bad direction, bad screenplay & bad VFX. Story itself isvery much predictable without any curious moments.... Watch it only if you area #KanganaRanautfan.. otherwise pic.twitter.com/p8E3jydhnL

—Always Bollywood (@AlwaysBollywood) October27, 2023

While there are fans of the actress who are praising her for her acting, most of the reviews show that the audience is not satisfied by the movie. As we can see in the reviews that neither the VFX effects are appreciated and nor is the screenplay of the movie. However, it is predicted that the movie will sell more tickets on Sunday.

