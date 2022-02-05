Must read! Kanika Kapoor opens up on being accused of plagiarism

Kanika Kapoor tugs at our heartstrings with her latest love rendition ‘Buhe Bariyan’. It narrates the tale of uniting with one’s beloved.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 05/02/2022 - 15:21
movie_image: 
Must read! Kanika Kapoor opens up on being accused of plagiarism

MUMBAI: Kanika Kapoor tugs at our heartstrings with her latest love rendition ‘Buhe Bariyan’. It narrates the tale of uniting with one’s beloved. But Kanika faced a plagiarism row after Pakistani singer Hadiqa Kiani accused her of stealing her song, claiming that it was her original creation, with poetry written by her mother.

Now, Kanika has come forward to share her side of the story, stressing that it is an original composition.

“Anyone who goes and listens to the song will know that it is an original song, from antras to everything. We have just used the hook line of an old folk song. According to me and the label, it is a folk song,” she said.

She continues, “There are many versions of the song that we have heard online, and nobody has ever said anything about it”.

It all started when Hadiqa stated, “I own all rights to Boohey Barian and all songs on my album Roshni. My mother wrote the poetry”, going on to call it a “shameless rendition” and “easy money making scheme”. She even vowed to go legal with the fight.

Kanika says her song is “completely original”, adding, “We have not copy-pasted any old folk song. We used two lines as inspiration. It is very unfair to the writer Kunwar Juneja and Shruti Rane who composed this new song. Also, it is unfair to me if anybody says that I am trying to steal someone’s work”.

Ever since the claims surfaced, she has been getting hate messages and threats, and she is upset about how things have turned out to be nasty.

“It makes me sad that they think we stole their song, or are not giving them the right credit. But I think, instead of going negative, we have to come together and help each other to grow. I have nothing against anyone who is saying anything negative or nasty. I have received a lot of nasty messages. It is sad to see people jump to conclusions without really knowing something,” says the singer, popular for songs such as Jugni Ji, Baby Doll, Kamlee, Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan and Beat Pe Booty.

When it comes to the copyright of the folk number, she asserts that she is not a legal person and has no way of finding out who owns the song. However, she extends her apology if the song hurt anyone in any way.

Kanika began her Bollywood playback singing career with the song "Baby Doll" for the film Ragini MMS 2. She subsequently earned widespread recognition and success for singing "Lovely" and "Kamlee" for the film Happy New Year (2014), "Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan" for the film Roy (2015), "Desi Look" for the film Ek Paheli Leela (2015), "Nachan Farrate" for the film All Is Well (2015), "Jugni Peeke Tight Hai" for the film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon (2015), and many more.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits: Hindustan Times

Kanika Kapoor plagiarism Pakistani singer Bollywood Music singer Entertainment Hadiqa Kiani Boohey Barian Lovely Kamlee TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 05/02/2022 - 15:21

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Aww! Ruhi comes to give Rudraksh a massage, Rudraksh shocked to see Preesha giving him a massage
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana, and a gynecologist,...
Bhagya Lakshmi: OMG! This is what has Malishka planned to separate Rishi and Lakshmi
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. The show stars...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Embarrassing! Sai gets annoyed to know Virat lied to Bhavani about her career
MUMBAI: Star Plus's popular show Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein is about to showcase some interesting twists in the...
AWW! Priya is all praises for Ram in front of Krish saying he makes her feel beautiful in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is all set for a major track in the upcoming episodes. We have seen how...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Upcoming TWIST! Bhavani accepts Sai’s career with THIS condition
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein has a lot of drama in store for the...
Interesting! Huma Qureshi and Aditi Rao Hydari get "violent"; Farah Khan captures them on video
MUMBAI: Filmmaker Farah Khan is famous for hosting dinner parties at home in which many actors praise the sumptuous...
Recent Stories
Interesting! Huma Qureshi and Aditi Rao Hydari get "violent"; Farah Khan captures them on video
Interesting! Huma Qureshi and Aditi Rao Hydari get "violent"; Farah Khan captures them on video
Latest Video