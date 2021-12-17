Must read! Karan Johar to host special Coffee with Karan segment for RRR cast

MUMBAI: SS Rajamouli’s mega-blockbuster film RRR is all set to release on 7th January 2022. Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar will be hosting a special segment of Coffee with Karan with the cast of the film. With one of India’s finest and most successful filmmakers – Karan Johar hosting the grand event of SS Rajamouli’s highly-anticipated magnum opus RRR in Mumbai, one can imagine how spectacular the event will turn out to be.

The makers of RRR are not leaving any stone unturned as they are going all out with the promotions and hence they will be organizing the biggest promotional event in the history of Indian cinema on 19th December in Mumbai. The event will be attended by the cast and crew members of the film along with a few of the well-known names from the industry.

SS Rajamouli with whom Karan Johar had previously worked in Baahubali, wants him to host the event. Hence Karan Johar has been roped in as a special host for this grand promotional event in Mumbai. He will be playing a rapid-fire round called Filterrr Coffee With Karan with the talented cast of the film.

Talking about the event, all the protocols given by the BMC will be followed. All the leading actors will be making grand entries at the event. There will be many performances by the actors for the audience on a massive scale.

The film stars Ram Charan, Jr. NTR. Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, and Olivia Morris will be seen in the pivotal roles whereas actors Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody join in as supporting roles. Pen Marudhar will be distributing the film in the North Territory. Jayantilal Gada (PEN) has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India and has also bought worldwide electronic rights for all languages.

