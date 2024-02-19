Must read! Karan Johar made shocking revelations about director Vasan Bala dozing off during the K3G screening; Bala shares insights on Alia Bhatt's Jigra

MUMBAI : Director Vasan Bala has helmed films like Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota and ‘Monica, O My Darling,’ and is currently directing Alia Bhatt's next project, Jigra. Notably, Dharma Productions, led by Karan Johar, and Alia Bhatt's Eternal Sunshine Productions worked together to produce the movie.

Also read: Surprising! Karan Johar's candid disclosure of Javed Akhtar's initial disapproval of 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' title; Later realised his mistake

Bala recently explained why he decided to work with Karan Johar on this project, even though KJo's earlier films hadn't really inspired him. Vasan Bala acknowledged that Karan Johar's films had distinct storytelling techniques, but he didn't take inspiration or hate from them in a recent interview.

They started working together after someone recommended they get together. When Johar arrived at their meeting, Bala was pleasantly surprised to see that he didn't have the usual manner of a major producer putting demands on a director.

The director of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai asked Bala what kind of project he wanted to work on during their conversation. Bala came to feel that the cooperation would be a true and equal creative one as a result. Bala expressed admiration for Johar's receptive attitude and mentioned that he provided him with the flexibility to realize his idea.

Bala praised KJo on his collaborative style, highlighting how it has helped him maintain and advance his career in the field. During the same interview, Karan Johar mentioned a fascinating anecdote in which Vasan Bala acknowledged that he had dozed off while watching Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Considering that he hadn't been a huge fan of the Student of the Year director's earlier directorial work, Johar said that they were excited to be working with Vasan. Johar made it clear that while he appreciated Vasan's candor in sharing his actual thoughts, he recognized that not everyone would agree with what he did.

According to reports, Alia Bhatt's upcoming movie Jigra is expected to be an intense break thriller, with a strong storyline centered around the relationship between a brother and sister. The eagerly awaited film is scheduled to open in theaters on September 27, 2024. Apart from Alia, Vedang Raina and Sobhita Dhulipala are anticipated to have significant roles in the movie.

Also read: Javed Akhtar: I still have to do a lot of work

