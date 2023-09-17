Must Read! Karan Johar requests his haters to offer the benefit of doubt as they find it ‘cool’ to hate him; Says ‘I’m as vulnerable as you are’

MUMBAI: Karan Johar is aware that he has just as many detractors as supporters. But the filmmaker believes that the reason people dislike him so much is because it is 'popular' to do so. Karan acknowledges that to those who do not know him personally, he might be "annoying." He does, however, ask his detractors to give him the "benefit of the doubt" because he is just as emotionally "fragile" as everyone else.

In a recent interview, Karan stated that the things he has been doing at the age of 50 may make people dislike him. He said, “It’s kind of like cool to hate me because I’m pouting and preening at age 50 into a camera. I sometimes wear shiny clothes and walk the red carpet. I’m coming across as catty on a chat show. I’m laughing like a hyena sometimes, can be annoying. I’m everywhere. You put on the TV, I’m endorsing a product, I’m judging a reality show, I’m hosting a talk show and I’m walking red carpets.”

He admitted, “I can be annoying to people who don’t know me as a human being. So, it’s kind of cool that you hate this person because you don’t know them and you find out what the hell is going on with this person’s life and I can understand why I get the hate.”

However, Karan asks his "haters" to be lenient toward him because, like everyone else, he lost a parent when he was a little child and has experienced several unsuccessful relationships. He merely wants people to understand that he is not all that "hateable".

“To the haters, I just have to say that just give me the benefit of doubt. Just know that I’m as vulnerable as you are. I’m as emotionally fragile as you are. My heart has been broken in love many a time. I’m a single parent which is a tough job. I did lose my father at a young age. I work very hard still, and I really seek validation. So, I’m just like anybody else. I just hope that those people who come into my life, the ones who have even hated me, give me a chance because I’m not that hateable. I feel there’s a lot of love I have to give,” Karan stated.

Currently, He is enjoying the success of his most recent film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, is filmmaker Karan Johar. Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, and Tota Roy Choudhary are among the stars of the movie. Currently, the director is attending the Toronto International Film Festival for the world premiere of Dharma Productions' movie Kill.

