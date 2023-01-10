Must read! Karan Johar reveals why he approached Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan separately for Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Karan Johar recalled the unusual manner in which he celebrated the success of his first film, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and his father Yash Johar’s reaction to his ambitious idea for his follow up, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Karan said that he fled the country and went to London for some time immediately after the release of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, because he’d received threats from the underworld and his mother felt it would be best if they stayed under the radar for some time.

In the UK, they went to watch Kuch Kuch Hota Hai with a crowd, and were pleasantly surprised to see audiences weeping throughout the film.

He also received a call from producer Aditya Chopra, who told Karan that he could buy his dream house because the film was a massive hit. Encouraged by the success, Karan told his father what he wanted to do next.

He said in a conversation with designer Prabal Gurung, shared on the Gold House YouTube channel, “The film was my first success, and coming back home, I couldn’t realise what had happened. I started writing my second. One morning, I woke up, I looked at my dad and said, ‘I want to work with Mr Bachchan, Mrs Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor’. My father looked at me thinking ‘daure pad jaate hain (I’d lost my mind)’. He said, ‘Beta, you should make one film at a time’. I said, ‘They’re all in one film’.”

Karan revealed that he went to offer the film to each actor on the same day, and started with the Bachchans ‘out of seniority’. He also said that after meeting with Amitabh, he left their house, drove around for a few minutes and returned for a meeting with Jaya Bachchan.

He said that he did this because he wanted to treat her as an individual, and not as a part of a package deal. Karan recalled that Shah Rukh agreed immediately, and Kajol became emotional when he went to meet her.

Kareena, on the other hand, only wanted to know about her role. “This is going to be an iconic part,” she predicted after Karan’s narration.

Kareena was right; the actor is still remembered for playing Poo, who was designed along the lines of Alicia Silverstone’s character in Clueless.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham turned out to be the biggest Bollywood hit of 2001, ahead of memorable films such as Lagaan, Dil Chahta Hai and Gadar.

