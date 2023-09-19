Must read! Karan Johar talks about the audience's perception of 'making films for the rich'

MUMBAI: Karan Johar is one of the most popular and successful directors and producers in Bollywood. His last release, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani turned out to be a major critical and commercial success.

Also read - Kya Baat Hai! Karan Johar welcomes Jannat Zubair to the family as she joins hands with Dharma

Now, Kjo is busy with his recent production venture titled Kill. The action thriller had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

At TIFF, Karan and Guneet Monga (co-producer of Kill) attended the post-screening Q and A. He was asked how he decided if Kill was a good fit for Dharma Productions.

Karan said, "I have been trying to break this perception that Dharma Productions is burdened by because I still get asked 'Oh you only make family films' or 'you only make NRI-friendly films...or 'You make films about rich people'. It's really ridiculous that you get slotted."

He added, "You are doomed by perception. If my name was Karan Kashyap, I would do so much better with a certain section of people. It's like I'm doomed by my own name."

The director stated that people forget all of his films like Lust Stories, Bombay Talkies, Raazi, Kapoor & Sons, and Agneepath. Instead, they focus on films like Student of the Year.

In an interview with Film Companion, Karan said that he is launching Lakshya with the action thriller Kill. When asked if that is a gentle reminder to people who call him the 'nepo mafia.' He responded by saying that the reminder is "in your face."

He added, "You criticize us for everything. You curse us. You speak about the fact that we support and encourage nepotism, nepo babies, all the flak that comes to us."

He continued, "I wanna say if you give us the flak, then today give us the credit. Lakshya is a rank outsider. This is a very expensive film mounted entirely on him."

Also read - Must Read! Karan Johar reveals he was stressed before the release of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, “I just found myself vulnerable and tears rolled down”

Kill is written and directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment. It stars Lakshya, Raghav Juyal and Tanya Maniktala. The film premiered at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival in the Midnight Mass section.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla





