Must Read! Karan Johar wanted to cast this actress in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham not Kajol, Read on to know more

MUMBAI: Karan Johar is one of the most sought after filmmakers in the Hindi film industry. His films usually have that feel-good factor and many of his films have become iconic. One of these is Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham that starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan in the lead. However fans will be surprised to know that Kajol was not the first choice of the film.

Karan Johar said in a previous interview that he was keen on meeting Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to play the role of Anjali in the film. He did not go to Kajol as she had just gotten married and wanted to have a family. He said, “On that particular day, at 3 p.m. I reached Kajol’s studio and I thought she will say no, we will shed some tears and I will leave.”

However Kajol heard the story, loved it and decided to do it and thus he decided not to meet Aishwarya. Speaking about this, the 49 year old Aishwarya clarified, “He (Karan Johar) did come to me with K3G also but then, his script went in for a change. So the character did change. I know that for sure because I know what was narrated to me and what I saw on screen eventually was different. Of course, Kajol was fabulous. But that also went and I could not do it.”

Karan Johar and Aish eventually worked in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Karan meanwhile is all set to make his directorial comeback with the Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

