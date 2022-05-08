Must Read! Kareena Kapoor breaks silence on rumours of hiking fee for Sita's role

MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor is undoubtedly one of the most popular and glamorous actresses in B-town. With her hard work, the talented diva has carved a niche for herself in showbiz.

Last year, the actress hit the headlines when reports floated in the media that she had quoted a massive remuneration of Rs 12 Crore to play the character of Sita in a film based on the Hindu mythological epic Ramayan. Due to this, a section of netizens trolled her left, right and centre, and some even claimed that she had hurt their religious sentiments by hiking her fee to portray the role of Sita on the big screen. The reports also gave rise to debates on pay disparity existing in showbiz.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has finally broken her silence on the matter. In her latest interview with Zoom, she talked about how the topic of pay disparity was twisted into something else because of the heavy trolling. The Good Newwz actress told the news portal that she never gave an explanation before on this matter as she was never offered that film. She said, "I don't even know why I was put into that because I wasn't the choice for the film. These all are made-up stories and I don't want to put anybody down because maybe even they need stories. Every day, people are looking for some sort of stories on Instagram, but I don't know where it came from."

The actress further said that she has a job to do and cannot keep clarifying things to people.

Work-wise, Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha in which she is paired opposite Aamir Khan. An adaptation of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump, the film is scheduled to release on August 11.

