Must Read! Kareena Kapoor Reflects on Working with Jaideep Ahlawat in Jaane Jaan: 'They Are from NSD, I Am from K3G School of Acting'

In a recent discussion on Netflix's The Film Actors' Roundtable 2023, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Vijay Varma delved into their collaborative experience on Sujoy Ghosh's Jaane Jaan.
MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Vijay Varma's collaboration in Sujoy Ghosh's Jaane Jaan is discussed on Netflix's The Film Actors' Roundtable 2023. Kareena shares insights into their distinct backgrounds, emphasizing the unique chemistry that emerged. Jaideep reveals his intentional distance from Kareena on set, contributing to a powerful scene. Kareena's candid admission about feeling 'faltu' after witnessing Jaideep's shot adds a touch of vulnerability to the discussion. The trio's diverse acting experiences converge in this intriguing behind-the-scenes revelation.

In a recent discussion on Netflix's The Film Actors' Roundtable 2023, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Vijay Varma delved into their collaborative experience on Sujoy Ghosh's Jaane Jaan. Kareena shed light on the distinctive dynamics arising from their varied backgrounds, humorously categorizing herself as being from the "K3G school of acting" while acknowledging Jaideep and Vijay's roots in the National School of Drama (NSD).

During the conversation, Jaideep Ahlawat shared an interesting anecdote about maintaining distance from Kareena on set due to his aversion to small talk. This unintentional distance may have contributed to a powerful scene in the film. Kareena, unaware of Jaideep's deliberate choice, admitted to feeling 'faltu' (unnecessary or inadequate) after witnessing Jaideep's shot. This candid revelation adds a layer of vulnerability to Kareena's typically confident approach to her performances.

The trio's collaboration in Jaane Jaan, an adaptation of Keigo Higashino's novel 'The Devotion of Suspect X,' is marked by the convergence of diverse acting experiences, creating a unique chemistry on screen. The discussion on The Film Actors' Roundtable provides viewers with a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes dynamics that contributed to the film's richness.

