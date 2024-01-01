Must read! Kareena Kapoor sheds light on actors like Rani Mukerji, Tabu works harder than the ‘younger generation’; Says ‘How does age matter?’

MUMBAI : Kareena Kapoor speaks candidly. The actor discussed how her generation of actors is working even harder than the current crop of stars in an interview with Forbes India. Additionally, she requested that the media refrained from age-shaming them, in the same way that they do not their male peers.

Kareena said in the interview, “They are the most talented actors we've had in the Indian film industry. Rani is absolutely cinematic in every which way. Whatever role she plays, she just transforms on the screen. You cannot take your eyes off her. Tabu, for that matter, is one of the finest actors again the Indian industry has ever seen. For them, no one's thinking of age. They're entertaining the audience. We're here to entertain. How does age matter?”

Kareena, who acted alongside Rani Mukerji in Kunal Kohli's romance 2002 film Mujhse Dosti Karoge, will appear alongside Tabu in The Crew! She added, “All these actors are doing better than even, sorry, but even the younger lot. We're all raring to go. Age is just a number now and it shouldn't even be discussed. You're all not asking the old crop of actors how old they are, so how are we being asked.”

In addition, she stated that although male celebrities might walk away with the glory of a box office success, "the female protagonist in focus" was present in Raj Mehta's romantic comedy Good Newwz, her most recent smash. In the film, she portrayed the lead role opposite Akshay Kumar. It ended a ₹318 crore box office record.

Kareena's next film project is the criminal thriller The Buckingham Murders on Netflix India, directed by Hansal Mehta. She will also be seen in two theatrical releases: Rohit Shetty's action ensemble Singham Again, which also stars Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar; and The Crew, a heist comedy costarring Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kapil Sharma.

