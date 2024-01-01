Must read! Kareena Kapoor sheds light on actors like Rani Mukerji, Tabu works harder than the ‘younger generation’; Says ‘How does age matter?’

Kareena's next film project is the criminal thriller The Buckingham Murders on Netflix India, directed by Hansal Mehta. She will also be seen in two theatrical releases: Rohit Shetty's action ensemble Singham Again, which also stars Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 01/01/2024 - 08:30
movie_image: 
Kareena Kapoor

MUMBAI : Kareena Kapoor speaks candidly. The actor discussed how her generation of actors is working even harder than the current crop of stars in an interview with Forbes India. Additionally, she requested that the media refrained from age-shaming them, in the same way that they do not their male peers.

(Also read: Woah! Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals that she married Saif Ali Khan to have kids, read more

Kareena said in the interview, “They are the most talented actors we've had in the Indian film industry. Rani is absolutely cinematic in every which way. Whatever role she plays, she just transforms on the screen. You cannot take your eyes off her. Tabu, for that matter, is one of the finest actors again the Indian industry has ever seen. For them, no one's thinking of age. They're entertaining the audience. We're here to entertain. How does age matter?”

Kareena, who acted alongside Rani Mukerji in Kunal Kohli's romance 2002 film Mujhse Dosti Karoge, will appear alongside Tabu in The Crew! She added, “All these actors are doing better than even, sorry, but even the younger lot. We're all raring to go. Age is just a number now and it shouldn't even be discussed. You're all not asking the old crop of actors how old they are, so how are we being asked.”

In addition, she stated that although male celebrities might walk away with the glory of a box office success, "the female protagonist in focus" was present in Raj Mehta's romantic comedy Good Newwz, her most recent smash. In the film, she portrayed the lead role opposite Akshay Kumar. It ended a ₹318 crore box office record.

Kareena's next film project is the criminal thriller The Buckingham Murders on Netflix India, directed by Hansal Mehta. She will also be seen in two theatrical releases: Rohit Shetty's action ensemble Singham Again, which also stars Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar; and The Crew, a heist comedy costarring Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kapil Sharma.

(Also read: Must read! Kareena Kapoor Khan opens up about the failure of her film 'Heroine' and 'Laal Singh Chaddha'; Says ‘I am affected. So….’

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – Hindustan Times

Kareena Kapoor Khan Aamir Khan Kajol Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Karan Johar Dharma Productions We Are Family Arjun Rampal Bollywood 3 Idiots Talaash Jaane Jaan Laal Singh Chaddha TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 01/01/2024 - 08:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Wow! Garry has a big change of heart, rushes to save the Brar family
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, started on a very promising note and...
Must read! Kareena Kapoor sheds light on actors like Rani Mukerji, Tabu works harder than the ‘younger generation’; Says ‘How does age matter?’
MUMBAI : Kareena Kapoor speaks candidly. The actor discussed how her generation of actors is working even harder than...
Woah! Siddhant Chaturvedi talks about keeping personal life private amid the rumours of his relationship with Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda
MUMBAI: Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actor Siddhant Chaturvedi is rumoured to be dating Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, Shweta...
Wow! Ananya Panday opens up on being the most possessive girlfriend over BF liking other girl's pics amid dating rumours with Aditya Roy Kapur
MUMBAI: It's unnecessary to introduce Ananya Panday, the well-known Gen-Z actress in Bollywood. The diva made her...
Imlie: What! Vishwa announces his marriage with Imlie
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a 20-year leap we now...
Wow! Anushka Sen reveals about her experience on attending prestigious COP28 in the UAE
MUMBAI: Actor Anushka Sen was recently invited by the United Nations to the prestigious COP28 in the UAE. “Representing...
Recent Stories
Kareena Kapoor
Must read! Kareena Kapoor sheds light on actors like Rani Mukerji, Tabu works harder than the ‘younger generation’; Says ‘How does age matter?’
Latest Video
Related Stories
Siddhant
Woah! Siddhant Chaturvedi talks about keeping personal life private amid the rumours of his relationship with Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda
Ananya Panday
Wow! Ananya Panday opens up on being the most possessive girlfriend over BF liking other girl's pics amid dating rumours with Aditya Roy Kapur
Rakul Preet Singh
Vacay Goals! Rakul Preet Singh is out for a fun vacation time, check out the hot beach look of the actress
Rahul
Wow! Rahul Dev reveals how he was one of the firsts to have six pack abs in the industry
Vedang
OMG! Vedang Raina addresses the rumours about his relationship with Khushi Kapoor
Zayed Khan
Woah! Back in the Spotlight: Bollywood Icons Set for Spectacular Comebacks in 2024!