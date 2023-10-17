Must Read! Kareena Kapoor's latest movie The Buckingham Murders poster is out and you don't wanna miss it, check it out

MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor Khan has made a place in everyone's heart with her beauty, her fashion sense and her acting skills. The actress has really made her mark in the industry with her performances throughout her career.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha which failed to make a mark at the box office. Now, the actress has some interesting projects lined up and one of them is her detective drama with Hansal Mehta which is titled The Buckingham Murders.

In her upcoming project, The Buckingham Murders, Kareena isn't just an actor but has taken another responsibility of being a producer too. It is her first film as a producer. Talking about the movie, The Buckingham Murders is a detective murder mystery where Kareena portrays the role of a detective in it.

The shooting of the film started in October last year and it was wrapped up in November. The shooting took place at various locations in the UK.



Earlier, Kareena and Hansal also shared multiple pictures from the sets of the film on social media.

While the release date of the movie wasn't announced earlier, now here's a new update about the movie. We know already that the movie is going to be a theatrical release and now the poster for the movie has also released.

Check out the poster below:

The poster of the movie looks really promising and we are sure Kareena’s fans would be excited to watch her on the big screens soon. The film was premiered at the BFI London Film Festival. The movie is co-produced by Ekta Kapoor.



Apart from The Buckingham Murders, Kareena has The Crew and The Devotion of Suspect X lined up. The Devotion of Suspect X will be getting an OTT release, but the premiere date is not yet announced.

