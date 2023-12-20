Must Read! Karisma Kapoor's Son, Kiaan Raj Kapoor, the next big thing?

Karisma Kapoor

MUMBAI :  Karisma Kapoor and her son, Kiaan Raj Kapoor, turn heads with their chic airport appearance. As the industry sees a surge of star kids, Kiaan Raj Kapoor might just be the next big sensation.

Karisma Kapoor recently graced the airport with her son, Kiaan Raj Kapoor, creating a stylish and eye-catching mother-son duo. The actress's impeccable look drew admiration, and the spotlight also shifted towards her son, who could make a significant impact in the entertainment world in the near future. 

In the era of star kids carving their paths in the industry, Kiaan Raj Kapoor's poised presence and stylish demeanour have ignited curiosity. The Kapoor lineage is no stranger to Bollywood, and Kiaan, born to Karisma Kapoor and Delhi-based businessman Sunjay Kapoor, may well be the next rising star.

Karisma Kapoor tied the knot with Sunjay Kapoor in 2003, and the couple welcomed their daughter, Samaira, on March 11, 2005, followed by the birth of Kiaan on March 12, 2010. Despite the couple parting ways in 2016, it seems that the Kapoor legacy continues to flourish, with the potential emergence of Kiaan Raj Kapoor as the industry's next big sensation.

As the buzz around star kids gains momentum, all eyes are on Kiaan Raj Kapoor, waiting to see if he will be the newest addition to the list of promising young talents in Bollywood.

