Must Read! Kartik Aaryan sets a new record at the box office leaving Alia Bhatt behind, Read More

MUMBAI: Bhool Bhulaiya 2 is winning the hearts of fans all over. The movie is getting an amazing response and has received a big thumbs-up from the audience. The performance delivered by the cast of the movie, especially Kartik Aaryan and Tabu, the storytelling, and the twists and turns have made it a super hit.

Many pictures and posts on social media, shared by fans, speak about the hard work of Kartik Aaryan. Recently, many Bollywood movies have flopped at the box office, but Kartik managed to pull the audience to the cinema halls.

The movie is also setting records in terms of collections. Now, it has left Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi behind by setting a new record.

The week one collection of the movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is around 92 crores. On the other hand, the week one collection of Gangubai Kathiawadi was around 68 crores. As we all know, there were many debate with regard to nepo kids and fresh talent in the industry, but these two movies and their numbers prove that Kartik Aryan, despite being an outsider, has managed to break the record set by a star-kid-driven movie.

No doubt Alia Bhatt is also one of the most talented actresses we have in Bollywood, but it is the star power of Kartik Aaryan because of which audiences are going to the cinema halls.

