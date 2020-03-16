Must Read! Kartik Aaryan sets a new record at the box office leaving Alia Bhatt behind, Read More

Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiya 2 sets a new record at the box office, beating Alia Bhatt starring Gangubai Kathiawadi.
MUMBAI: Bhool Bhulaiya 2 is winning the hearts of fans all over. The movie is getting an amazing response and has received a big thumbs-up from the audience. The performance delivered by the cast of the movie, especially Kartik Aaryan and Tabu, the storytelling, and the twists and turns have made it a super hit.

Many pictures and posts on social media, shared by fans, speak about the hard work of Kartik Aaryan. Recently, many Bollywood movies have flopped at the box office, but Kartik managed to pull the audience to the cinema halls.

The movie is also setting records in terms of collections. Now, it has left Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi behind by setting a new record.

ALSO READ – Interesting! Is Kartik Aaryan dating Kriti Sanon? Scroll down to know more

The week one collection of the movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is around 92 crores. On the other hand, the week one collection of Gangubai Kathiawadi was around 68 crores. As we all know, there were many debate with regard to nepo kids and fresh talent in the industry, but these two movies and their numbers prove that Kartik Aryan, despite being an outsider, has managed to break the record set by a star-kid-driven movie.

No doubt Alia Bhatt is also one of the most talented actresses we have in Bollywood, but it is the star power of Kartik Aaryan because of which audiences are going to the cinema halls.

What are your views on these numbers? Let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – Oops! From Akshya Kumar starrer ‘Prithviraj’ to Aamir Khan starrer ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, new releases that might face Box office clash

Latest Video