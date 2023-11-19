Must Read! Katrina Kaif opens up about her father-in-law Sham Kaushal’s reaction to her action scenes in Tiger 3, Read on to know more

MUMBAI : Katrina Kaif is one of the most popular actresses of Bollywood. From Boom to Phone Bhooth, the actress has come a long way and is one of the most sought after actresses. She recently became the most followed celebrity on Whatsapp channel with 15.3 Million followers. The actress has been making headlines for humouredly being pregnant.

Also Read-Woah! Vicky Kaushal reacts when questioned about asking Katrina Kaif out on a date, given that he wasn't a big star back then

Katrina’s last released film Tiger 3 has been getting mixed to positive reviews and her action scenes have been praised by fans. The actress has now revealed her father-in-law Sham Kaushal’s reaction to them. For the unversed, Sham is a former action director.

Katrina said, “The love and support I have got from my family is just so special. Sham ji, my father-in-law, is a very senior action director, so he was the happiest to hear praises for Zoya’s action scenes. He said, ‘You have made me very proud. Everyone is saying you do action so well.’ So that was really special for me.”

She further said, “Vicky Kaushal also loved the film and he said that Zoya’s character was well presented. It didn’t matter if it was a particular actor, but the way the character had a graph that stayed constant throughout the film was very interesting. Also, the love and support that came for Tiger 3 made this Diwali much more special.”

Also Read-Shocking! Katrina Kaif’s latest post speculate rumours of cosmetic surgery

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-IndianExpress

