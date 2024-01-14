Must Read! Katrina Kaif Reflects on Success of 12th Fail and the Potential Trap of the Box Office: A Nuanced Perspective

MUMBAI: Discussing the experimentation with dark films, Katrina emphasized her fearless approach to choices and the avoidance of overthinking. Drawing inspiration from the success of 12th Fail in 2023, she stressed that the film's performance proves the diversity of audience preferences, ranging from high-octane action blockbusters to intimate stories.

Katrina Kaif acknowledged the role of producers in the numbers game but underscored the responsibility of directors and actors in narrating the right stories. She expressed her joy in receiving the love of the audience, a stark contrast to her less popular and not-so-cool school days.

Reflecting on the relationship with the box office, Katrina shared a profound perspective, cautioning against it becoming a trap. She discouraged over-analysis and the constant pursuit of box office success, emphasizing the importance of letting things be. While she values the audience's love, she interprets box office success differently, stating, "For me, box office success means that the film is loved by the audience."

Katrina highlighted her desire for films to be embraced and appreciated by the audience, emphasizing that every film has its unique journey and scale. With a diverse career that has fulfilled many aspirations, Katrina Kaif looks forward to exploring new territories and diverse characters.

As Merry Christmas prepares for its theatrical release on January 12, featuring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles, the actress's thoughtful insights add depth to her journey in the ever-evolving landscape of Bollywood.

