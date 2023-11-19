Must Read! Katrina Kaif reveals that hubby Vicky Kaushal and she don’t get to spend much time with each other, “We are like two ships at night”

MUMBAI : Katrina is currently enjoying the success of her recently released film Tiger 3 and enjoying the best time in her life professionally. Meanwhile, on a personal front, Katrina is also doing very well as she is married to the love of her life Vicky Kaushal.

Speaking of her hubby Vicky, Katrina said, “It’s exciting. We are like two ships at night. I’ll be coming home from my interviews and he would be leaving for Kolkata for his promotions.”

She further added, “It’s a busy time in our household, we don’t get to see each other much when you are both working so much and have a film on release… so obviously you’d be missing each other.”

On the work front, KAtrina will next be seen in Merry Christmas while Vicky will be seen in Sam Bahadur.

