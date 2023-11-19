Must Read! Katrina Kaif reveals that hubby Vicky Kaushal and she don’t get to spend much time with each other, “We are like two ships at night”

Meanwhile, on a personal front, Katrina is also doing very well as she is married to the love of her life Vicky Kaushal.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 11/19/2023 - 14:30
movie_image: 
Vicky Kaushal

MUMBAI : Katrina is currently enjoying the success of her recently released film Tiger 3 and enjoying the best time in her life professionally. Meanwhile, on a personal front, Katrina is also doing very well as she is married to the love of her life Vicky Kaushal. 

Also Read-Shocking! Katrina Kaif gets trolled for her latest pictures from her New York vacation, ' you have ruined your face what have you done Katrina' - say netizens

Speaking of her hubby Vicky, Katrina said, “It’s exciting. We are like two ships at night. I’ll be coming home from my interviews and he would be leaving for Kolkata for his promotions.”

She further added, “It’s a busy time in our household, we don’t get to see each other much when you are both working so much and have a film on release… so obviously you’d be missing each other.”

On the work front, KAtrina will next be seen in Merry Christmas while Vicky will be seen in Sam Bahadur.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also Read-Must Read! Zara Hatke Zara Bachke box office collection day 4: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer shows a drop on its first Monday; now needs further stability

Credit-Pinkvilla 

Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal Uri: The Surgical Strike Zero Phone Bhooth Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Dhoom3 Movie News Raazi TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 11/19/2023 - 14:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Sad! Dhoom and Dhoom 2 director Sanjay Gadhvi passed away, more details inside
MUMBAI : YRF's Dhoom franchise is known to be a uniquely action-filled thriller which gave a new wave of fascination to...
In order to attain perfection for the role of Jhanak, I learned how to row a shikara within two days", shares Hiba Nawab aka Jhanak on shooting for her upcoming Star Plus show Jhanak in serene beauty of Kashmir! Deets Inside
MUMBAI : The audience will get to witness the mesmerising and enthralling beauty of Kashmir in the Star Plus show...
Must Read! Katrina Kaif reveals that hubby Vicky Kaushal and she don’t get to spend much time with each other, “We are like two ships at night”
MUMBAI : Katrina is currently enjoying the success of her recently released film Tiger 3 and enjoying the best time in...
Whoa! Sushmita Sen reveals that she was the ‘Best Man’ for ex Rajat Tara’s wedding, breaks silence on their break up
MUMBAI : Sushmita Sen has been in the news for the past few days for her web series Taali in which she played the role...
Wow! From Lord Shiva to his Parents’ names, Virat Kohli has 12 amazing tattoos, read on to know their meanings
MUMBAI : Virat Kohli is known to be one of the most popular cricketers in India. The Former cricket captain has proved...
Parineetii: OMG! Sukhwinder asks Neeti to reconsider her decision of leaving the Bajwa house
MUMBAI: Parineetii is one of the most loved TV shows among the audience due to its intriguing storyline and unique plot...
Recent Stories
Sanjay
Sad! Dhoom and Dhoom 2 director Sanjay Gadhvi passed away, more details inside
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sanjay
Sad! Dhoom and Dhoom 2 director Sanjay Gadhvi passed away, more details inside
Sushmita Sen
Whoa! Sushmita Sen reveals that she was the ‘Best Man’ for ex Rajat Tara’s wedding, breaks silence on their break up
Ram Leela Poster
What! Not Ranveer Singh but the first poster of Sanjay Leela Bhansali featured this actor
Nysa Devgn, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Pandey
Interesting! Not Nysa Devgn, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Pandey or Sara Ali Khan, but THIS actress was the first to bring Orry into the limelight
Emraan Hashmi
Must Read! Emraan Hashmi reveals why he didn’t enjoy Shah Rukh Khan’s star studded birthday bash and why he does not attend films creenings
Hrithik Roshan
What! When Hrithik Roshan revealed his dad Rakesh Roshan almost went bankrupt to launch him in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, “The house was mortgaged, the car was mortgaged…”