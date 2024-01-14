Must read! Katrina Kaif sheds light on gender pay equity in Bollywood, Aiming for greater parity in the industry; Says ‘That's a really really tricky topic…’

MUMBAI: In her career, Katrina Kaif has made significant progress. After starring in Boom (2003), the actress went on to star in many other Bollywood films throughout her two-decade career. After starring with Salman Khan in Tiger 3, she is now getting ready for the release of her next movie, Merry Christmas, costarring Vijay Sethupathi. During a recent interview, the actress talked about the female wage disparity in the Indian film industry and if she has observed any changes in the field over her tenure.

Katrina Kaif was asked if she believed that the Indian film business had come any closer to gender pay parity in recent years during an interview. Katrina replied, "No. That's the only simple answer to that. In a word. And I think that's a that's a really really tricky topic. Because I have heard it being said that 'look at the top 10 openings of male-led films, and look at the top 10 openings of just female-led films’. And more often than not, there's a big disparity in the numbers.”

She went on to say that she had heard an actor argue against equal pay for actresses if there was a significant difference in box office receipts. “This is a tricky debate. I mean, who is to decide which ingredient is the most important to make a dish? A film is a combination of many ingredients. I personally think that it would be incredible to see a little more equality,” said Katrina.

Katrina Kaif continued by saying that rather than sitting with a negative thought, she likes to see everything positively. Regarding pay equity, she stated that she believes things are headed correctly and that everyone in the film industry will support that.

The Tiger 3 actress also mentioned when she first began her career in movies, she had very little saved up. She had believed at the time that she would try to break into the film industry up until the point at which she ran out of money. She did, however, add that she was fortunate to begin earning a living as a model.

Katrina expressed her sincere belief that when anyone gives their all and seeks what they love, financial success will inevitably come. However, she continued, “But if you're chasing financial success first I think that's like of like the chicken before the egg.”

Tiger 3, Katrina Kaif's last movie with Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi, did amazingly well at the box office. The Maneesh Sharma-directed movie went on to become the fifth most earning Hindi movie of 2023.

Katrina's next project is the thriller Merry Christmas, which is helmed by Sriram Raghavan. Vijay Sethupathi plays the main role in it as well. The movie was simultaneously filmed in Tamil and Hindi, and on January 12, 2024, both versions would be released in theaters.

Credits – Pinkvilla