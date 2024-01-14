Must Read! Khushi Kapoor Advocates the Power of Positivity on The Archies Set: A Lesson in Mental Well-being

Khushi Kapoor, making waves with her debut in The Archies, shares valuable insights into the importance of maintaining a positive mindset while navigating the world of movie sets.
MUMBAI: The emerging Bollywood talent, who stepped into the limelight with her portrayal of Betty Cooper in the teen musical comedy, emphasizes the transformative impact of a good mental state.

In a recent interview with Grazia India magazine, Khushi Kapoor delves into her experiences as a newcomer in the film industry. She underscores the significance of approaching the set with a positive attitude, stating, "It's all about your mental state and how you come to set, how you treat people on set, and the energy you keep around you for yourself and the people you are working with."

Khushi Kapoor's debut in The Archies, an Indian adaptation of the iconic comics, premiered on Netflix on December 7. Directed by the acclaimed Zoya Akhtar, the film captures the essence of the 1960s, unfolding the journey of a friend group in the fictional town of Riverdale. Khushi's character, Betty Cooper, becomes entangled in a love triangle with Agastya Nanda's Archie Andrews and Suhana Khan's Veronica Lodge.

Apart from showcasing her acting skills, Khushi Kapoor also displayed her dancing prowess in songs like Va Va Voom and Dishoom Dishoom. The film, featuring a talented ensemble cast, has been a notable addition to Khushi's budding career.

In a recent episode of Koffee with Karan Season, Khushi Kapoor joined her sister Janhvi Kapoor on the iconic couch. The episode not only provided glimpses into Khushi's professional journey but also addressed rumours surrounding her alleged romantic involvement with co-star Vedang Raina, adding an extra layer of intrigue for the audience.

As Khushi Kapoor continues to make her mark in the industry, her advocacy for a positive mindset serves as a valuable lesson in navigating the challenges of the entertainment world.

