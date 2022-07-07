Must Read! ‘King lives forever’, Netizens remember Late Dilip Kumar on his 1st death anniversary

MUMBAI: It has been a year since we lost one of the finest gems of Bollywood, Dilip Kumar. Check out the posts shared by the netizens as they remember the late actor

It was 7th July 2021 when Bollywood lost one of the finest gems, Dilip Kumar. Also addressed as Dilip Sahab by the Bollywood family, friends, and fans all across the globe, Dilip Kumar was a versatile actor in the Bollywood industry and created history with his movies and roles.

We have seen amazing acting contributions by the actor who had earned a lot of love and got the title of 'tragedy king'.

No doubt when the news of the demise of the actor was out there was a wave of shock among the family, friends, and fans all over the globe. It has been one year since we lost the actor and the fans and netizens are leaving no stone unturned in remembering the late actor on his first death anniversary.

Check out the posts shared by the netizens.

Remembering Tragedy King of Bollywood Cinema Dilip Kumar Saab on His Death Anniversary



Dilip Saab lightened up the screen with numerous iconic portrayals that became an inspiration to all the upcoming generation of Indian Cinema



Ps- Paigham 1959.#DilipKumar #BSarojaDevi pic.twitter.com/RbxYO1zh3E — World Of B.Saroja Devi Amma (@bsarojadeviamma) July 7, 2022

The great actor, the knowledgeable patron of Urdu adab, the serious-hearted Dilip Kumar Sahab became the beauty of the Divine-Rang. Heroes will come and go but Dilip Sahab's seriousness and effortless greatness will never be seen again pic.twitter.com/mZuJdoDOm1 — Subhash Shirdhonkar (@4331Subhash) July 7, 2022

Been exactly one year since the great Yousuf Saabh passed away . His fans across the globe remember him today.



Forever a Dilip Kumar Fan . pic.twitter.com/YIOqVhSvCG — RJ Nasir (@rjnasirkashmir) July 7, 2022

Dilip Kumar (98) passes away



The Dilip Kumar era will never fade away



This icon will remain unmatched in the world of cinema



Apart from his legacy he was a great soul : Thoughful , endearing , humble , full of empathy ....



May his soul rest in peace pic.twitter.com/kImsxZkPNX — Labhu Ram Garg (@LabhuGarg) July 7, 2022

no words were spoken, the silence was everything. a favorite dilip kumar role & performance. pic.twitter.com/hlX9lvFRfG — (@iFunkaar) July 7, 2022

Tribute to First Death Anniversary of Great actor Mohammed Yusuf Khan popularly known as Dilip Kumar (11 December 1922 – 7 July 2021)#DilipKumar is an Indian actor film producer and philanthropist best know for this work in Hindi cinema. pic.twitter.com/witMjdrdtk — Jadav Bhadresh RSS (@JadavBhadresh3) July 6, 2022

No doubt Dilip Kumar was one such actor who defined versatility with his craft and left a huge body of work which is looked up till today. The late iconic personality’s work is still looked up to by many current superstars and young actors.

Dilip Kumar died at Hinduja Hospital, Mumbai, on 7 July 2021. He died after a prolonged illness. He had been suffering from several age-related issues, in addition to testicular cancer and pleural effusion.

Which is your favourite Dilip Kumar movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

