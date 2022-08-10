Must Read! Kirti Kulhari to move out of Mumbai says “living conditions are not the most exciting…”

Kirti Kulhari recently stunned everyone after chopping off her long tresses into a crew cut. She said she has not done it for a role but for herself and to feel empowered.
MUMBAI :Kirti is one of the most talented actresses of the Hindi film industry, be it in films like Pink, Shaitan, Uri, or OTT series like Four More Shots Please, and Criminal Justice, among many others. Kirti was last seen in the series Human and her fans are waiting to see her in her next project.

Now, Kirti is moving away from Mumbai and building a home for herself away from the hustle and bustle of the city life, which she said she is not a big fan of. However the Pink actress will not be quitting acting. Speaking to a news portal Kirti said, “I don’t have to quit one thing to have something else. I’m very much going to be acting and producing [films] as well. And I’m also going to have a life for myself that I truly wish for. The plan is to move out of Mumbai in the next couple of years.”

She further said, “I realised I was getting a little tired of city life. Mumbai is beautiful, but this city makes life feel like a struggle. No matter which strata [of the society] you belong to, or how much you earn, the living conditions are not the most exciting and it ends up becoming more of surviving in the city. I just got quite fascinated with the idea of living outside of Mumbai.”

Kriti said she is going to name her home ‘Kantara’ and elaborated on it saying, “I was quite intrigued by what the name means -- a mystical forest. That’s beautiful. And people in that film live life in a very simple way, which is also my ideology. I’ve been working on the design [for the house] for the last one and a half years and finally, I’m set for the construction.”

 

 

Clarifying that she is not taking the step post her separation in 2021, Kirti said, “Being in the marriage was me finding my space. Not being in the marriage was me finding my space. Now finding a home is also me finding my space, so I think we’re all somewhere figuring it out as we go along.”

